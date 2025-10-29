$42.080.01
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 6856 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 14481 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increase
09:51 AM • 12899 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 51323 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 43254 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov
October 28, 08:10 PM • 44543 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 113533 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 58947 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 54073 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Publications
Exclusives
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los Angeles
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctions
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 4926 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increase
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewives
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 51323 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Kim Jong Un
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Germany
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los Angeles
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and Ireland
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viral
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 million
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
Mushrooms
Forbes

Russian regions cut social programs for military recruiters' bonuses - Ukrainian intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that Russian authorities are directing funds from local budgets to reward recruiters, cutting funding for social programs. This leads to cuts in spending on medicine, education, and housing programs in the regions.

Russian regions cut social programs for military recruiters' bonuses - Ukrainian intelligence

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that the Russian authorities are allocating significant funds from local budgets to recruiters' fees, while cutting funding for social programs. The Foreign Intelligence Service wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Moscow officially allowed such payments in the summer of 2024, but shifted the financial burden to the regions. As a result, officials are forced to cut spending on medicine, education, and housing programs to fulfill "Kremlin's mobilization plans."

Saratov Oblast is a "record holder" among the regions

From summer 2024 to October 2025, the region spent about 400 million rubles on bonuses for military recruiters – an amount comparable to the costs of the program for resettling residents from dilapidated housing.

Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interception24.10.25, 12:56 • 48488 views

Other regions are not far behind: Ulyanovsk Oblast paid 373 million rubles for recruiting 1,864 contract soldiers – almost as much as is spent on monthly allowances for rural teachers. Smolensk Oblast allocated 163 million rubles for 1,664 recruits, which corresponds to its annual budget for supporting the unemployed.

Some regions are introducing a "gradation" of rewards: in Ryazan Oblast, recruiters receive 574 thousand rubles for a foreigner, 80 thousand for a migrant from CIS countries, and only 57 thousand for a local resident.

Russian propagandists spread fake news about NGU "blocking detachments" in Sumy region - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation09.10.25, 18:14 • 3528 views

Budget crisis and curtailment of payments

Due to the growing budget deficit, at least seven Russian regions – including Bashkortostan, Tatarstan, Chuvashia, Mari El, Nizhny Novgorod, Ulyanovsk Oblasts, and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – have already reduced the volume of payments.

Saratov Oblast, which until recently was a leader in bonuses, was the first to completely abandon the "Send a friend to war" program – payments stopped on October 28, 2025.

Kenya investigates possible enslavement of man who fought for Russia and was captured in Kharkiv region23.09.25, 12:53 • 3810 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
State budget
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine