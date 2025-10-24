Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interception

Mercenaries from Colombia, fighting in Ukraine on the side of the Russians, are engaged in the execution of Ukrainian civilians. This is stated in an intercepted conversation published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Ukrainian military intercepted a conversation between the commander of a detachment of Colombian mercenaries fighting as part of the 30th separate motorized rifle brigade, which is part of the 2nd combined arms army of the central military district of the Russian Federation.

The commander gives an order to shoot women and children in Spanish.

When there is fog, haze, so that they are not identified, let them eliminate all people who are enemies: on motorcycles, on bicycles, women and children, women and children - the intercepted conversation says.

The GUR added that the Russian command is trying to extend this practice to foreign citizens fighting against Ukraine in order to make them accomplices in crimes against the civilian population. They reminded that inevitable retribution awaits for every crime against Ukrainians.

Recall

Recently, Russian occupiers shot civilians in Donetsk region who were hiding in the basements of private houses. They killed a married couple, their youngest son, and a neighbor with her son.

UNN also reported that Mexican special services appealed to their Ukrainian counterparts with a warning about some volunteers from Mexico. According to Mexican special services, these volunteers went to fight for Ukraine to learn how to pilot drones, and then transfer this knowledge to criminal organizations.