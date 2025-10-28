Russians do not trust the state with information about their wealth, 11% use only cash - intelligence

$42.070.07
10:50 AM
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Trump named possible successors for US president
October 28, 03:15 AM
"Considering historical traditions": The Ministry of Defense announced how many new chevrons were approved in 2025
October 28, 04:09 AM
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum support
07:51 AM
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on Instagram
08:22 AM
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation
09:50 AM
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a "shadow harvest." Part 2
12:22 PM
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation
09:50 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:42 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:39 AM
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
07:00 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Bart De Wever
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
China
United States
India
Belgium
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health
12:53 PM
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on Instagram
08:22 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:39 AM
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help
October 27, 07:31 PM
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
October 27, 12:28 PM
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Russians do not trust the state with information about their wealth, 11% use only cash - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

11% of Russians categorically refuse cashless payments, and 15% use cash as their primary means of payment. Among the reasons are account freezes, internet outages, and receiving salaries in cash.

Russians do not trust the state with information about their wealth, 11% use only cash - intelligence

11% of Russians categorically refuse any non-cash payments and use only "cash". For 15% of Russian citizens, cash is the main means of payment, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

As noted by intelligence, in the Urals, the share of cash supporters is 23%, in the Far East – 20%, in Siberia – 16%, in central Russia – 13%, respectively.

One of the main reasons for using cash is arrests and blocking of accounts, 11% of respondents stated this. In the first half of 2025, the federal bailiff service had 91.9 million court proceedings, which is five million more than the previous year 

- the report says.

Russian customs will not meet the 2025 plan, deficit to reach almost $25 billion - intelligence27.10.25, 17:24 • 2940 views

According to intelligence, 20% of respondents do not want to switch to non-cash payments due to internet outages and poor infrastructure. 23% of respondents receive their salaries in cash, so they practically do not use cards.

The Kremlin is draining Russians' last savings through the real estate market, but housing demand is falling - intelligence26.10.25, 15:00 • 4416 views

The reluctance of Russian citizens to switch to non-cash payments indicates the inefficiency of the project to introduce the "digital ruble", the first stage of which begins in October 2025. Russians do not trust the state with information about their wealth and rely solely on their own strength. Uncertainty about the future makes the country's residents nervous, it is no wonder that "anxiety" became the leader in the Russian nomination "Word of the Year – 2025" 

- the report says.

Russian regions on the verge of a budget crisis: Russians bought 1.94 million packages of antidepressants in September alone - intelligence22.10.25, 19:05 • 3279 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Bank card