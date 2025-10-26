$41.900.00
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
10:52 AM • 14003 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
10:49 AM • 13855 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
10:21 AM • 14087 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 24042 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
09:07 AM • 12257 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
08:50 AM • 12420 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
07:48 AM • 15353 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
October 26, 07:14 AM • 14624 views
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and woundedPhoto
October 25, 07:33 PM • 36418 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
Ukraine switched to winter timeOctober 26, 04:00 AM • 10174 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three dead, dozens injuredPhotoOctober 26, 05:24 AM • 35944 views
Minus 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses for the dayOctober 26, 05:45 AM • 5526 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital has risen to 31, the youngest is 4 years old08:10 AM • 8956 views
The number of injured in the night attack on Kyiv has risen to 32 people09:16 AM • 15594 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 24050 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 60262 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 87979 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 71262 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 92133 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 33454 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 39420 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 39783 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 40562 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 43118 views
The Kremlin is draining Russians' last savings through the real estate market, but housing demand is falling - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

Demand for housing in new buildings in Russia decreased in 25 out of 28 major cities in the first nine months of 2025. In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, sales more than halved.

The Kremlin is draining Russians' last savings through the real estate market, but housing demand is falling - intelligence

Demand for housing in new buildings in Russia decreased in 25 out of 28 major cities in the first nine months of 2025. The deepest decline was recorded in Krasnoyarsk (–37.1%), Volgograd (–32.8%), Krasnodar Krai (–32.2%), and St. Petersburg (–29.9%). In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, sales more than halved, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

A new information wave in the market was a study by the Analytical Credit Agency, prepared for the state company DOM.rf. It predicts that a reduction in the key rate by the Central Bank of Russia could raise housing prices by 30% by 2027 and by 1.5 times by 2030.

"Working for food": in hundreds of municipalities of the Russian Federation, food expenses exceed 50% of non-cash payments - intelligence21.10.25, 16:53 • 2613 views

The official narrative is "you have to buy now, because it will be more expensive later." But in reality, a mortgage today costs buyers 28–30% per annum, and the number of preferential loans has decreased by a quarter compared to 2024 due to stricter conditions for obtaining them, intelligence notes.

The goal of this campaign is not to make life easier for citizens, but to support developers and fill the deficit military budget. The authorities are trying to activate the market and at the same time "shake out" the remaining savings from the population. According to estimates, three years of full-scale war cost Russia at least 200 trillion rubles ($2.2 trillion) – an amount that would be enough to provide every Russian with a one-room apartment

- stated in the message.

Russian regions on the verge of a budget crisis: Russians bought 1.94 million packages of antidepressants in September alone - intelligence22.10.25, 19:05 • 3234 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine
Sevastopol