In Ukraine number of used cars from abroad in January increased by 45%

In January, Ukraine's fleet of used passenger cars from abroad was replenished by almost 16.7 thousand cars, which is 45% more than in the same period last year, UNN reports, citing data from Ukravtoprom.

Details

"In January, almost 16.7 thousand used cars imported from abroad were added to the Ukrainian car fleet," the report says.

As noted, compared to January 2023, registrations of such cars increased by 45%.

The largest share in this segment of the car market, as indicated, belonged to gasoline cars - 46%.

This is followed by: diesel cars - 29%; electric cars - 16%; cars with LPG - 5%; hybrids - 4%.

"The leader of registrations among imported second-hand cars was Volkswagen Golf," Ukravtoprom noted.

The top 10 most popular models of the month included:

VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 948 units;

RENAULT Megane - 759 units;

SKODA Octavia - 669 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 599 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 396 units;

NISSAN Leaf - 355 units;

AUDI A4 - 347 units;

AUDI Q5 - 334 units;

NISSAN Rogue - 330 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 309 units.

"The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in January is 9.8 years," the agency said.

