In Ukraine number of used cars from abroad in January increased by 45%

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

In Ukraine number of used cars from abroad in January increased by 45%

In Ukraine number of used cars from abroad in January increased by 45%

Kyiv

In January, the fleet of used passenger cars from abroad replenished the Ukrainian car market by almost 16.7 thousand vehicles, which is 45% more than in the same period last year, and the most popular imported second-hand model was the Volkswagen Golf.

In January, Ukraine's fleet of used passenger cars from abroad was replenished by almost 16.7 thousand cars, which is 45% more than in the same period last year, UNN reports, citing data from Ukravtoprom.

Details

"In January, almost 16.7 thousand used cars imported from abroad were added to the Ukrainian car fleet," the report says.

As noted, compared to January 2023, registrations of such cars increased by 45%.

The largest share in this segment of the car market, as indicated, belonged to gasoline cars - 46%.

This is followed by: diesel cars - 29%; electric cars - 16%; cars with LPG - 5%; hybrids - 4%.

"The leader of registrations among imported second-hand cars was Volkswagen Golf," Ukravtoprom noted.

The top 10 most popular models of the month included:

VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 948 units;

RENAULT Megane - 759 units;

SKODA Octavia - 669 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 599 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 396 units;

NISSAN Leaf - 355 units;

AUDI A4 - 347 units;

AUDI Q5 - 334 units;

NISSAN Rogue - 330 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 309 units.

"The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in January is 9.8 years," the agency said.

Cars subject to the "luxury tax" in 2024: the list has been published

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
volkswagenVolkswagen
audiAudi
nissanNissan
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
audi-q5Audi Q5
ukraineUkraine

