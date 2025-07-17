Ukrainians buy used cars up to 5 years old: market leaders and fuel preferences named

In the first half of 2025, Ukrainians purchased 30.8 thousand used cars imported from abroad, aged up to 5 years. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

Cars aged up to 5 years accounted for 27% of the volume of used passenger cars that replenished the Ukrainian car fleet this year. The largest share in this segment of imported passenger cars was occupied by electric vehicles (49%). Next come gasoline cars (34%), hybrid cars (9%), diesel cars (6%), and cars with HBO (2%).

The following car models were in the highest demand:

TESLA Model Y - 2968 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 1722 units;

KIA Niro - 1035 units;

NISSAN Rogue - 1007 units;

MAZDA CX5 - 879 units;

HYUNDAI Kona - 830 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 717 units;

CHEVROLET Bolt - 711 units;

AUDI E-Tron Sportback - 627 units;

AUDI Q5 - 600 units.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in the first half of 2025, Ukrainians purchased 22,000 used cars from the USA, which is 4% more than last year. The most popular models are Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3, Ford Escape, Jeep Cherokee, and Nissan Rogue.