Ukrainians buy used cars up to 5 years old: market leaders and fuel preferences named
Kyiv • UNN
In the first half of 2025, Ukrainians purchased 30.8 thousand used passenger cars up to 5 years old. Electric vehicles account for almost half of imports in this segment.
In the first half of 2025, Ukrainians purchased 30.8 thousand used cars imported from abroad, aged up to 5 years. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.
Details
Cars aged up to 5 years accounted for 27% of the volume of used passenger cars that replenished the Ukrainian car fleet this year. The largest share in this segment of imported passenger cars was occupied by electric vehicles (49%). Next come gasoline cars (34%), hybrid cars (9%), diesel cars (6%), and cars with HBO (2%).
The following car models were in the highest demand:
- TESLA Model Y - 2968 units;
- TESLA Model 3 - 1722 units;
- KIA Niro - 1035 units;
- NISSAN Rogue - 1007 units;
- MAZDA CX5 - 879 units;
- HYUNDAI Kona - 830 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 717 units;
- CHEVROLET Bolt - 711 units;
- AUDI E-Tron Sportback - 627 units;
- AUDI Q5 - 600 units.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that in the first half of 2025, Ukrainians purchased 22,000 used cars from the USA, which is 4% more than last year. The most popular models are Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3, Ford Escape, Jeep Cherokee, and Nissan Rogue.