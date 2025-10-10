Demand for gasoline cars in Ukraine increased by a quarter: the most popular models in September

In September 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 12.6 thousand passenger cars with gasoline engines. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

It is noted that out of this number, new cars accounted for over 2.1 thousand units (+2%) and 10.5 used cars (+34%).

The top 5 models of new passenger cars with internal combustion gasoline engines included:

HYUNDAI Tucson - 203 units;

MAZDA CX5 - 164 units;

KIA Sportage - 118 units;

SKODA Kodiaq - 108 units;

SKODA Octavia - 100 units.

Top 5 imported used gasoline cars:

VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 701 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 592 units;

AUDI Q5 - 560 units;

NISSAN Rogue - 487 units;

AUDI A4 - 332 units.

