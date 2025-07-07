Ukrainians are actively buying used cars from abroad: the sales leader has been named

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 32 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 2749 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
03:41 AM • 7415 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 42042 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 118075 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 120815 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 225897 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 362481 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 372738 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 143484 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
63%
746mm
Popular news
Russian army occupied two more settlements, advancing further - DeepStateJuly 6, 10:14 PM • 16689 views
Near the capital, PPO works on Russian drones – KMVAJuly 6, 10:56 PM • 17647 views
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political party03:03 AM • 15374 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 people03:46 AM • 17616 views
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attack04:27 AM • 7372 views
Publications
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 2749 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 1478 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 148636 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 362481 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 372738 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Venediktova Iryna Valentynivna
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 225897 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 77489 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 198536 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 224784 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 193658 views
Actual
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
9K720 Iskander
Su-34

Ukrainians are actively buying used cars from abroad: the sales leader has been named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

In June, demand for used passenger cars from abroad increased by 7%, reaching almost 20,000 vehicles. Volkswagen Golf remains the most popular model among imported used cars.

Ukrainians are actively buying used cars from abroad: the sales leader has been named

Ukrainians' interest in used cars from abroad has not changed compared to last year, and in June it even increased by 7%, the "Ukrautoprom" association reported, naming the most popular models, writes UNN.

Details

"In June, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with almost 20,000 used passenger cars imported from abroad. Compared to June 2024, the demand for such cars increased by 7%," Ukrautoprom reports.

The largest share in this segment of the car market, as indicated, belonged to gasoline cars - 48%. Next come: electric cars - 23%; diesel - 21%; hybrids - 5%; cars with HBO - 3%.

"The leader among imported second-hand cars remains the Volkswagen Golf," the report says.

Top 10

The top 10 most popular models of the month included:

  1. VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 985 units.
    1. RENAULT Megane - 698 units.
      1. SKODA Octavia - 652 units.
        1. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 634 units.
          1. TESLA Model Y - 567 units.
            1. AUDI Q5 - 560 units.
              1. NISSAN Rogue - 520 units.
                1. TESLA Model 3 - 513 units.
                  1. NISSAN Leaf - 468 units.
                    1. VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 451 units.

                      "The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in June is 8.8 years," the association reported.

                      Yearly statistics

                      "In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have purchased 113.4 thousand imported used passenger cars, which is 0.1% more than in the same period of 2024," Ukrautoprom indicated.

                      Julia Shramko

                      Julia Shramko

                      SocietyAuto
                      Tesla Model Y
                      Audi Q5
                      Tesla
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      S&P 500
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      ,
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Brent Oil
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Gold
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      ,
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Gas TTF
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9