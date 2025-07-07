Ukrainians are actively buying used cars from abroad: the sales leader has been named

Ukrainians' interest in used cars from abroad has not changed compared to last year, and in June it even increased by 7%, the "Ukrautoprom" association reported, naming the most popular models, writes UNN.

Details

"In June, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with almost 20,000 used passenger cars imported from abroad. Compared to June 2024, the demand for such cars increased by 7%," Ukrautoprom reports.

The largest share in this segment of the car market, as indicated, belonged to gasoline cars - 48%. Next come: electric cars - 23%; diesel - 21%; hybrids - 5%; cars with HBO - 3%.

"The leader among imported second-hand cars remains the Volkswagen Golf," the report says.

Top 10

The top 10 most popular models of the month included:

VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 985 units. RENAULT Megane - 698 units. SKODA Octavia - 652 units. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 634 units. TESLA Model Y - 567 units. AUDI Q5 - 560 units. NISSAN Rogue - 520 units. TESLA Model 3 - 513 units. NISSAN Leaf - 468 units. VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 451 units.

"The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in June is 8.8 years," the association reported.

Yearly statistics

"In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have purchased 113.4 thousand imported used passenger cars, which is 0.1% more than in the same period of 2024," Ukrautoprom indicated.