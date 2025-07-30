Which regions of Ukraine are leaders in new car sales: data for the first half of 2025 30 July 2025

For the first half of 2025, the largest regional markets for new passenger cars in Ukraine were the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

Kyiv residents purchased 11,000 new passenger cars, and 3,090 units were registered in the Kyiv region.

At the same time, 2,766 units were purchased in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 1,835 units in the Odesa region, and 1,733 units in the Kharkiv region. In all the above-mentioned regions, the best-seller was the compact crossover RENAULT Duster.

The highest registration figures for used passenger cars imported from abroad were recorded in:

Lviv region - 13,457 units;

Kyiv city - 10,061 units;

Kyiv region - 8,200 units;

Dnipropetrovsk region - 6,686 units;

Rivne region - 6,448 units.

The most popular used car from abroad in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Rivne regions is the Volkswagen Golf. In Kyiv, the most popular is the Tesla Model Y, and in the Lviv region - the Audi Q5.

Recall

For the first half of 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with almost 33,000 new passenger cars. Of these, 22.5 thousand cars were sold to private clients, and 10.4 thousand were purchased by legal entities.