Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 24782 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 37861 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 33039 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 42222 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 48430 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 65612 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 149816 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 57594 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 74725 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Which regions of Ukraine are leaders in new car sales: data for the first half of 2025 30 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

In the first half of 2025, Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions became leaders in new car sales. RENAULT Duster was the bestseller among new cars, while Volkswagen Golf, Tesla Model Y, and Audi Q5 led among used cars.

Which regions of Ukraine are leaders in new car sales: data for the first half of 2025

For the first half of 2025, the largest regional markets for new passenger cars in Ukraine were the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

Kyiv residents purchased 11,000 new passenger cars, and 3,090 units were registered in the Kyiv region.

At the same time, 2,766 units were purchased in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 1,835 units in the Odesa region, and 1,733 units in the Kharkiv region. In all the above-mentioned regions, the best-seller was the compact crossover RENAULT Duster.

The highest registration figures for used passenger cars imported from abroad were recorded in:

  • Lviv region - 13,457 units;
    • Kyiv city - 10,061 units;
      • Kyiv region - 8,200 units;
        • Dnipropetrovsk region - 6,686 units;
          • Rivne region - 6,448 units.

            The most popular used car from abroad in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Rivne regions is the Volkswagen Golf. In Kyiv, the most popular is the Tesla Model Y, and in the Lviv region - the Audi Q5.

            Recall

            For the first half of 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with almost 33,000 new passenger cars. Of these, 22.5 thousand cars were sold to private clients, and 10.4 thousand were purchased by legal entities.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            Auto
            Lviv Oblast
            Rivne Oblast
            Kyiv Oblast
            Tesla Model Y
            Kharkiv Oblast
            Odesa Oblast
            Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
            Audi Q5
            Kyiv