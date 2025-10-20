Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed

As a result of the Russian attack, railway infrastructure in the Sumy direction was damaged. On Monday, October 20, several trains are running with delays. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Attention! Due to shelling, railway infrastructure in the Sumy direction has been damaged. Therefore, a number of trains are running with delays.

Ukrzaliznytsia clarified that, in particular, from Plisky station, trains

departed with a delay of more than 1 hour due to the replacement of locomotive traction.

There are also changes in regional connections. Thus, the regional train No. 895 Konotop – Fastiv-1 runs with reserve diesel locomotives and, accordingly, with a delay. We will arrive at the final destination with an estimated delay of 1 hour and 20 minutes.