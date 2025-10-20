Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed
Kyiv • UNN
Due to Russian shelling, railway infrastructure in the Sumy direction has been damaged. Several trains, including No. 46 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv and No. 113 Kharkiv - Lviv, are running with delays of more than an hour.
As a result of the Russian attack, railway infrastructure in the Sumy direction was damaged. On Monday, October 20, several trains are running with delays. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.
Attention! Due to shelling, railway infrastructure in the Sumy direction has been damaged. Therefore, a number of trains are running with delays.
Ukrzaliznytsia clarified that, in particular, from Plisky station, trains
- No. 46 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv and
- No. 113 Kharkiv - Lviv
departed with a delay of more than 1 hour due to the replacement of locomotive traction.
There are also changes in regional connections. Thus, the regional train No. 895 Konotop – Fastiv-1 runs with reserve diesel locomotives and, accordingly, with a delay. We will arrive at the final destination with an estimated delay of 1 hour and 20 minutes.
The suburban train No. 6452 Nizhyn – Konotop is also delayed. The current delay is 2 hours.
"We apologize for the delays and ask passengers to follow official announcements from Ukrzaliznytsia," Ukrzaliznytsia added.
Russia attacks Ukrainian railways with new tactics since summer - CEO of "Ukrzaliznytsia"24.09.25, 10:59 • 3758 views