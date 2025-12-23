Death of a 7-year-old child during surgery: the case of a Cherkasy anesthesiologist sent to court

The Cherkasy Prosecutor's Office has sent to court the case of an anesthesiologist accused of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the death of a 7-year-old boy during surgery. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Cherkasy District Prosecutor's Office, the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings against an anesthesiologist, who is accused of improper performance of professional duties that caused the death of a minor (Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), has been completed. - the message says.

It was established that in November 2024, during a planned operation on a 7-year-old boy, the doctor allegedly violated the instructions for the use and dosage of the anesthetic drug. The investigation believes that such actions could indicate a negligent and unscrupulous attitude to professional duties, which resulted in the child's death.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, a complex of forensic examinations was conducted, the conclusions of which, according to the investigation, confirm the presence of violations. Currently, the indictment has been sent to court for consideration.

During the pre-trial investigation, at the request of the prosecutor, the court suspended the medic from performing professional duties.

The prosecutor's office continues to take measures to ensure that he does not work in his profession until a final court decision is made.

In Kyiv, a 7-year-old boy died at the dentist's office: the doctor was notified of suspicion