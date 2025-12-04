$42.200.13
In Kyiv, a 7-year-old boy died at the dentist's office: the doctor was notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

A 39-year-old anesthesiologist has been notified of suspicion of improper performance of duties, which led to the death of a 7-year-old boy in March 2025. The death occurred due to acute heart failure caused by the administration of a contraindicated drug.

In Kyiv, a 7-year-old boy died at the dentist's office: the doctor was notified of suspicion

An anesthesiologist has been notified of suspicion in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy at a private dental clinic in Kyiv, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

A 39-year-old anesthesiologist has been notified of suspicion on the fact of improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, which caused the death of a child (Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office indicated.

Details

As reported by the prosecutor's office, in March 2025, a 7-year-old boy underwent dental treatment under general anesthesia at a private dental clinic.

"During the administration of anesthesia, the child's heart stopped. Resuscitation measures were unsuccessful, the boy died," the report says.

The criminal proceedings, as indicated, involved a series of examinations, including a commission forensic medical examination, "which confirmed that the patient died of acute heart failure due to the administration of a drug by the anesthesiologist that is contraindicated for people with the disease the boy had."

The head of the group of prosecutors in the criminal proceedings is Maksym Tymoshenko, the head of the Sviatoshyn District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv.

"It should be noted that as a result of checking the work of the company that provided dental services to the child, the Ministry of Health revoked its license," the prosecutor's office emphasized.

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Kyiv