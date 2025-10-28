Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?

In total, heating has already been connected in 13 regions of Ukraine. Other regions continue to gradually roll out heating supply, adhering to technical requirements and taking into account the security situation due to military threats. Residents of which regions will feel a noticeable warming in their homes, writes UNN.

Traditionally, the heating season begins approximately in mid-October, although the final decision was made by city councils depending on the weather. This year, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine shortened the heating season 2025-2026: now it will last from November 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

Rivne region was the first to "turn on the heating" on October 22.

On October 28, Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Kostiantyn Kovalchuk announced that 13 regions of the country had already begun gradually connecting heating to residential buildings.

There is a partial connection in 13 regions. Other regions will also gradually continue connecting consumers... As of today, more than 55% of social infrastructure facilities are already connected to heating, including more than 5,000 kindergartens, almost 6,000 educational institutions, and more than 2,000 healthcare institutions. – he reported.

Kovalchuk noted that this heating season began against the backdrop of unprecedented enemy attacks on energy and heat generation facilities.

"We predict a difficult winter, but despite this, the technical readiness of communal heating enterprises allows us to start the heating season," concluded Kovalchuk.

On the same day, Poltava Regional Military Administration also announced the start of the heating season.

"By order of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the heating season begins today, October 28, in Poltava region. This decision was made given the stable decrease in the average daily temperature and to reduce the load on the region's energy system. However, communities will independently determine the date of heat supply, taking into account the readiness of heating networks in territorial communities," wrote Volodymyr Kohut, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

On October 28, Sumy Regional Military Administration also announced that despite the difficult security situation, heat supply is proceeding according to schedule. The administration noted that it takes 3-5 days for full deployment of heat supply, which is a technical requirement that ensures safe and uniform launch of heat to homes.

A day later, on October 29, the heating season will also begin in Kyiv's residential sector.

"In the matter of starting the heating period, the city took into account key factors - weather conditions, rational use of fuel, ensuring sanitary temperature parameters in buildings, and reducing the load on the power grid," noted the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko.

According to him, given the further decrease in temperature, the capital's authorities decided to start supplying heat to Kyiv residents' homes. The mayor reminded that it takes up to seven days for the full deployment of the heating system.

From October 29, the heating season will also begin in Cherkasy - the relevant decision was made by the executive committee of the city council.

As reported by the press service of KPTM "Cherkasyteplokomunenergo", the enterprise asks representatives of condominiums to facilitate the work of specialists, provide access to the necessary equipment and not interfere with the supply of coolant.

Earlier, UNN wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that heating in Ukraine would officially begin on October 28. He also noted that 70% of the funds needed to import gas have been found.