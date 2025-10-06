HACC confiscated part of the assets of former MP-regional Volodymyr Oliynyk in favor of the state – Ministry of Justice

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the appeal of the Ministry of Justice and ruled to seize property and corporate rights associated with former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions" Volodymyr Oliynyk in favor of the state. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, writes UNN.

Details

The court ruled to confiscate six real estate objects in Cherkasy, one in Kyiv region, as well as a self-propelled motor pleasure boat. In addition, a share of corporate rights in the company "E.S.P. Technologies" was transferred to the state.

The hearing took place on October 2, 2025. The appellate instance reviewed the decision of the HACC of September 4 in case No. 991/7476/25, which also partially satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice. The basis for the confiscation was the application of sanctions provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions".

Volodymyr Oliynyk is a former deputy of the VII convocation from the "Party of Regions". After 2014, he has been in Russia, where he participates in TV broadcasts of pro-Kremlin channels and openly spreads anti-Ukrainian narratives used by Russian state propaganda.

