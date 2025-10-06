$41.230.05
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 992 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 9436 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 14016 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 17986 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 40910 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 26193 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 34052 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 62877 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75445 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90494 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
HACC confiscated part of the assets of former MP-regional Volodymyr Oliynyk in favor of the state – Ministry of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1268 views

The Appeals Chamber of the HACC partially satisfied the appeal of the Ministry of Justice, confiscating the property and corporate rights of former MP Volodymyr Oliynyk. Seven real estate objects, a pleasure boat, and a share in E.S.P. Technologies LLC were seized as state revenue.

HACC confiscated part of the assets of former MP-regional Volodymyr Oliynyk in favor of the state – Ministry of Justice

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the appeal of the Ministry of Justice and ruled to seize property and corporate rights associated with former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions" Volodymyr Oliynyk in favor of the state. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, writes UNN.

Details

The court ruled to confiscate six real estate objects in Cherkasy, one in Kyiv region, as well as a self-propelled motor pleasure boat. In addition, a share of corporate rights in the company "E.S.P. Technologies" was transferred to the state.

Civil servant in Kyiv detained for scheme to remove from military registration for $36,00006.10.25, 13:52 • 1624 views

The hearing took place on October 2, 2025. The appellate instance reviewed the decision of the HACC of September 4 in case No. 991/7476/25, which also partially satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice. The basis for the confiscation was the application of sanctions provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions".

Volodymyr Oliynyk is a former deputy of the VII convocation from the "Party of Regions". After 2014, he has been in Russia, where he participates in TV broadcasts of pro-Kremlin channels and openly spreads anti-Ukrainian narratives used by Russian state propaganda.

Court confiscated luxury cars of former head of Kharkiv TCC, registered to mother-in-law - SBI06.10.25, 14:23 • 1420 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
Cherkasy