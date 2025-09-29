Anesthesiologist in Cherkasy was charged with suspicion over the death of a 7-year-old child

In Cherkasy, an anesthesiologist has been notified of suspicion in the death of a 7-year-old child, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

The investigation established that in November 2024, during a planned operation on a 7-year-old boy, "the medic violated the requirements of the instructions regarding the use and dosage of the drug - anesthesia, showing negligent attitude to the performance of his duties." "As a result, the child died," the prosecutor's office reported.

"The anesthesiologist has been notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the death of a minor (Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, as noted, "a number of examinations were conducted, including a commission forensic medical examination, which confirmed the identified violations." At the request of the prosecutor, the suspect was suspended from performing professional duties.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to 5 years or imprisonment for up to 3 years.

