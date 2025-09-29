$41.480.01
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM • 12023 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
06:17 AM • 3364 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
05:05 AM • 23659 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 46550 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 69016 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 49793 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 44121 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 66468 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72731 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Anesthesiologist in Cherkasy was charged with suspicion over the death of a 7-year-old child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1638 views

An anesthesiologist has been notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the death of a 7-year-old child. The medic violated the instructions regarding the dosage of anesthesia during a planned operation.

Anesthesiologist in Cherkasy was charged with suspicion over the death of a 7-year-old child

In Cherkasy, an anesthesiologist has been notified of suspicion in the death of a 7-year-old child, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

The investigation established that in November 2024, during a planned operation on a 7-year-old boy, "the medic violated the requirements of the instructions regarding the use and dosage of the drug - anesthesia, showing negligent attitude to the performance of his duties." "As a result, the child died," the prosecutor's office reported.

"The anesthesiologist has been notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the death of a minor (Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, as noted, "a number of examinations were conducted, including a commission forensic medical examination, which confirmed the identified violations." At the request of the prosecutor, the suspect was suspended from performing professional duties.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to 5 years or imprisonment for up to 3 years.

Two doctors will be tried for the death of a child during dental treatment in Ternopil31.03.25, 12:04 • 19941 view

Julia Shramko

HealthCrimes and emergencies
Cherkasy