Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack

Trains in Ukraine are running with delays and changed routes due to a massive Russian attack, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" warned on Wednesday, writes UNN.

A massive shelling of the entire territory of Ukraine continues. There is damage to infrastructure and de-energized sections. Some trains are running with delays and changed routes. - Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

In particular, train No. 43/44 Ivano-Frankivsk - Cherkasy, which is already en route, is changing its route within the Kyiv region. The estimated delay is up to two hours.

Train No. 793/794 Cherkasy - Kyiv will also follow a changed route. The delay is about an hour.

Delays and changes in the movement of suburban trains are also possible.

Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions