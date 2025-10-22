Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a massive Russian attack, infrastructure was damaged, leading to delays and changes in routes for Ukrzaliznytsia trains. Trains No. 43/44 Ivano-Frankivsk - Cherkasy and No. 793/794 Cherkasy - Kyiv are running with delays of up to two hours.
Trains in Ukraine are running with delays and changed routes due to a massive Russian attack, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" warned on Wednesday, writes UNN.
A massive shelling of the entire territory of Ukraine continues. There is damage to infrastructure and de-energized sections. Some trains are running with delays and changed routes.
In particular, train No. 43/44 Ivano-Frankivsk - Cherkasy, which is already en route, is changing its route within the Kyiv region. The estimated delay is up to two hours.
Train No. 793/794 Cherkasy - Kyiv will also follow a changed route. The delay is about an hour.
Delays and changes in the movement of suburban trains are also possible.
