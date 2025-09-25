Prosecutor and members of the Medical and Social Expert Commission in Cherkasy region organized a scheme for illegal disability grants

A prosecutor and former members of the regional medical and social expert commission in Cherkasy region have been exposed, suspected of illegally processing disability, budget fraud, and official crimes. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced suspicion to a prosecutor of one of the district prosecutor's offices in Cherkasy region, as well as to the former head and several members of the regional MSEK. According to the investigation, they organized a scheme for the illegal granting of disability status, which allowed for obtaining unjustified budget payments.

According to the investigation materials, the suspect, while being a student of the National Academy of Prosecution, applied to the regional MSEK on June 10, 2019, to establish his disability. Despite the absence of real health problems, the chairman and members of the commission, without examination and even without his personal presence, made a decision the next day, June 11, to grant him group 2 disability with allegedly 80% loss of working capacity. — reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Based on these documents, on July 8, 2019, the Pension Fund assigned him a monthly pension, which he received for the next five years. Despite this, in October of the same year, he was accepted into service in the prosecutor's office.

In addition to the corruption scheme involving fictitious disability, the prosecutor is also charged with events from 2014: while serving as a police investigator in Cherkasy, he illegally prosecuted a protest participant and falsified official documents.

He is charged with fraud, use of forged documents, illegal persecution of citizens, and official forgery (Part 4 of Article 190, Part 4 of Article 358, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 371, Part 2 of Article 372, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The actions of the former head and members of the MSEK are qualified as abuse of power, official forgery, and complicity in fraud (Part 2 of Article 364, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 190, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

