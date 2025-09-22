In Lviv, a college lecturer organized a scheme to evade mobilization for UAH 12,000

A lecturer at a vocational college of one of Lviv's universities organized a scheme to extort bribes from applicants of mobilization age. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, a lecturer at a vocational college of one of Lviv's universities implemented a scheme to obtain illicit benefits from applicants of mobilization age. - the report says.

It is noted that for a monetary reward, he promised to influence university officials to enroll a specific applicant in this educational institution for full-time study.

His "clients," men aged 25 and older, had the opportunity to receive a deferral from mobilization. Each paid 12,000 UAH for admission. - added the prosecutor's office.

According to preliminary information, with his assistance, about 40 men of conscription age were admitted to the educational institution.

In addition, the suspect's "services" included support: "clients" successfully passed credit and examination papers without attending the educational institution. This way, students avoided expulsion and could count on a deferral for a long period of time.

The man was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine while receiving the entire agreed amount for admission.

Under the procedural guidance of the Halych District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv, he was notified of suspicion of receiving undue benefit for himself for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with the extortion of such benefit (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the request of the prosecution, the suspect was remanded in custody with the right to post bail.

Investigative actions are ongoing, and all involved persons are being identified.

