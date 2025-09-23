$41.380.13
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 10413 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 10423 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 33902 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 31013 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 32241 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 46991 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 47867 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44125 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69169 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Court leaves NABU detective Magamedrasulov in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the pre-trial detention measure for NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov. He is suspected of aiding Russia, and his detention has been extended until October 21.

Court leaves NABU detective Magamedrasulov in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the pre-trial detention measure for NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is suspected of aiding Russia, UNN reports.

The court ruled to dismiss the appeal filed by Magamedrasulov's lawyer. The decision of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv dated September 12, 2025, remains unchanged.

- said the judge.

The defense of the suspect requested to overturn the decision of the Pechersk District Court and choose a milder pre-trial detention measure.

Addition

On September 12, the judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv granted the prosecution's request and kept NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody, extending the detention period until October 21.

On July 21, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding Russia.

The next day, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Ruslan Magamedrasulov into custody.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that information about alleged political motives for the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov does not correspond to reality. The service also claims that all rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen do not correspond to reality.

Recently, new evidence in the case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov was published.

Organized tax fraud worth UAH 30 million: NABU employee Magamedrasulov received a new suspicion notice16.09.25, 18:52 • 3467 views

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv