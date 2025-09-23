Court leaves NABU detective Magamedrasulov in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the pre-trial detention measure for NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is suspected of aiding Russia, UNN reports.

The court ruled to dismiss the appeal filed by Magamedrasulov's lawyer. The decision of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv dated September 12, 2025, remains unchanged. - said the judge.

The defense of the suspect requested to overturn the decision of the Pechersk District Court and choose a milder pre-trial detention measure.

Addition

On September 12, the judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv granted the prosecution's request and kept NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody, extending the detention period until October 21.

On July 21, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding Russia.

The next day, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Ruslan Magamedrasulov into custody.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that information about alleged political motives for the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov does not correspond to reality. The service also claims that all rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen do not correspond to reality.

Recently, new evidence in the case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov was published.

