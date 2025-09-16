Organized tax fraud worth UAH 30 million: NABU employee Magamedrasulov received a new suspicion notice

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the State Bureau of Investigation have reported a new suspicion against NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state. He is suspected of abuse of influence, the SBU reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to UNN sources, the person in question is NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov.

During the pre-trial investigation, investigators established that in addition to helping his father trade with the Russian Federation, the high-ranking NABU official, using his connections and official influence, committed actions aimed at illegal tax manipulations of Ukrainian business entities. The SBU, OGP, and SBI received the relevant information, in particular, from the suspect's phone - the report says.

As the case materials show, in the spring of this year, the defendant received an offer from one of his contacts to resolve problematic issues in tax authorities for a number of Ukrainian enterprises.

According to the available correspondence, it was about the State Tax Service of Ukraine making illegal decisions to exclude about ten companies from the list of risky ones. This was supposed to allow interested parties to carry out financial transactions worth almost 30 million hryvnias.

An analysis of the activities of these firms indicates the presence of signs of their belonging to a "conversion center." According to the case materials, in exchange for this "service," the contact promised to transfer an undue benefit of 900 thousand hryvnias to the high-ranking NABU official - added the SBU.

According to the case materials, the Bureau's detective accepted this offer and tried to resolve the issue through a former high-ranking official of the State Tax Service. He also sought help in this regard from one of the law enforcement officers with whom he had worked at NABU for some time. During interrogations, the mentioned individuals confirmed that the NABU employee had indeed approached them with such a request.

Based on the collected evidence, the defendant was notified of a new suspicion under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence) - noted the SBU.

Recall

On July 21, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation.

On September 12, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv granted the prosecution's request, keeping NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody. The term of detention was extended until October 21, despite the defense's request for a different preventive measure.