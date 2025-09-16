Organized tax fraud worth UAH 30 million: NABU employee Magamedrasulov received a new suspicion notice

$41.230.05
03:22 PM • 3902 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
02:08 PM • 6310 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
10:17 AM • 21483 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
10:07 AM • 35491 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM • 20738 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
September 16, 09:19 AM • 33450 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 33214 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 15852 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
September 16, 07:30 AM • 36566 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23597 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
03:22 PM • 3894 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 11458 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
10:07 AM • 35481 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 33447 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matchesSeptember 16, 08:08 AM • 33211 views
Organized tax fraud worth UAH 30 million: NABU employee Magamedrasulov received a new suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a NABU detective who is already in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state, has been served with a new suspicion notice. He is accused of abusing his influence for illegal tax schemes involving Ukrainian enterprises totaling UAH 30 million, for which he was to receive UAH 900,000.

Organized tax fraud worth UAH 30 million: NABU employee Magamedrasulov received a new suspicion notice

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the State Bureau of Investigation have reported a new suspicion against NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state. He is suspected of abuse of influence, the SBU reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to UNN sources, the person in question is NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov.

During the pre-trial investigation, investigators established that in addition to helping his father trade with the Russian Federation, the high-ranking NABU official, using his connections and official influence, committed actions aimed at illegal tax manipulations of Ukrainian business entities. The SBU, OGP, and SBI received the relevant information, in particular, from the suspect's phone 

- the report says.

As the case materials show, in the spring of this year, the defendant received an offer from one of his contacts to resolve problematic issues in tax authorities for a number of Ukrainian enterprises.

According to the available correspondence, it was about the State Tax Service of Ukraine making illegal decisions to exclude about ten companies from the list of risky ones. This was supposed to allow interested parties to carry out financial transactions worth almost 30 million hryvnias.

An analysis of the activities of these firms indicates the presence of signs of their belonging to a "conversion center." According to the case materials, in exchange for this "service," the contact promised to transfer an undue benefit of 900 thousand hryvnias to the high-ranking NABU official 

- added the SBU.

According to the case materials, the Bureau's detective accepted this offer and tried to resolve the issue through a former high-ranking official of the State Tax Service. He also sought help in this regard from one of the law enforcement officers with whom he had worked at NABU for some time. During interrogations, the mentioned individuals confirmed that the NABU employee had indeed approached them with such a request.

Based on the collected evidence, the defendant was notified of a new suspicion under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence) 

- noted the SBU.

Recall

On July 21, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation.

On September 12, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv granted the prosecution's request, keeping NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody. The term of detention was extended until October 21, despite the defense's request for a different preventive measure.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State Tax Service of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv