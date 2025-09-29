In Lviv, a schoolgirl almost suffocated due to a pen cap: doctors saved her life with open surgery

During a lesson at a Lviv school, a girl accidentally inhaled a pen cap, which got stuck in her left lower lobe bronchus and blocked air access. Doctors tried for four hours to remove the foreign body through a bronchoscope, but failed. They had to perform open-chest surgery. This was reported by the First Medical Association of Lviv, writes UNN.

Details

Doctors were unable to remove the cap through a bronchoscope, but it was tightly wedged, and the mucous membrane was swollen – the procedure proved fruitless.

The only way to save the child was thoracotomy – open-chest surgery.

All this because of a small piece of plastic. Most foreign bodies are removed endoscopically, but sometimes open surgery remains the only option – explained Dmytro Hrytsak, a pediatric surgeon at the First Medical Association of Lviv.

Doctors emphasize that foreign bodies in the respiratory tract are one of the most common causes of sudden asphyxia (suffocation) in children. Pen caps are especially dangerous: smooth, slippery, and without a ventilation hole, they can completely block the lumen of the bronchus or trachea.

Doctor's advice for parents:

Buy pens for children with caps that have a ventilation hole.

Do not allow children to "chew" caps or run with pens in their mouths.

If a child suddenly starts coughing, choking, or wheezing – suspect a foreign body and immediately call an ambulance.

Proper prevention and quick reaction can save a child's life.

