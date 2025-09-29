In Lviv, a schoolgirl almost suffocated due to a pen cap: doctors saved her life with open surgery

$41.480.01
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha
11:33 AM • 8196 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 9072 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM • 15617 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 9570 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 26297 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48010 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 69831 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 50583 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 44284 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
Publications
Exclusives
Russia violates European skies with impunity: shooting down a Russian plane could expose a rift in NATO
Maia Sandu's party leads in Moldovan parliamentary elections: over 98% of protocols processed
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in US
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugs
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 164657 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andrius Kubilius
Andriy Sybiha
Maia Sandu
Ukraine
Poland
Europe
Moldova
State Border of Ukraine
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily Mail
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is known
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
TikTok
Instagram
The Guardian
R-360 Neptune
MIM-104 Patriot

In Lviv, a schoolgirl almost suffocated due to a pen cap: doctors saved her life with open surgery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

In Lviv, a schoolgirl accidentally inhaled a pen cap, which got stuck in her bronchus and blocked air access. After unsuccessful attempts to remove the foreign body with a bronchoscope, doctors performed open-chest surgery.

In Lviv, a schoolgirl almost suffocated due to a pen cap: doctors saved her life with open surgery

During a lesson at a Lviv school, a girl accidentally inhaled a pen cap, which got stuck in her left lower lobe bronchus and blocked air access. Doctors tried for four hours to remove the foreign body through a bronchoscope, but failed. They had to perform open-chest surgery. This was reported by the First Medical Association of Lviv, writes UNN.

Details

Doctors were unable to remove the cap through a bronchoscope, but it was tightly wedged, and the mucous membrane was swollen – the procedure proved fruitless.

The only way to save the child was thoracotomy – open-chest surgery. 

All this because of a small piece of plastic. Most foreign bodies are removed endoscopically, but sometimes open surgery remains the only option 

– explained Dmytro Hrytsak, a pediatric surgeon at the First Medical Association of Lviv.

Doctors emphasize that foreign bodies in the respiratory tract are one of the most common causes of sudden asphyxia (suffocation) in children. Pen caps are especially dangerous: smooth, slippery, and without a ventilation hole, they can completely block the lumen of the bronchus or trachea.

Doctor's advice for parents:

  • Buy pens for children with caps that have a ventilation hole.
    • Do not allow children to "chew" caps or run with pens in their mouths.
      • If a child suddenly starts coughing, choking, or wheezing – suspect a foreign body and immediately call an ambulance.

        Proper prevention and quick reaction can save a child's life.

        Anesthesiologist in Cherkasy was charged with suspicion over the death of a 7-year-old child29.09.25, 12:34 • 2104 views

        Stepan Haftko

        HealthEvents
        Cherkasy
        Lviv