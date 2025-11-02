In Ukraine, the week will start with rains, but it will get warmer by the weekend – forecast of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

The beginning of next week in Ukraine will be mostly rainy, but closer to the weekend, clearing and a slight warming are expected. This was reported by forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

On Monday, November 3, variable cloudiness is forecast in the country. No precipitation, except for the western regions, where moderate rains are expected in some places during the day, and heavy precipitation in the Carpathians. In Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi regions, fog is possible at night and in the morning, which may complicate traffic. The air temperature at night will be +3…+8 °C, during the day – +11…+16 °C.

On Tuesday, November 4, rains will cover most regions, with only brief clearings possible in the west. During the day, temperatures will range from +4 to +18 °C – the warmest will be in the south, cooler in the north and west.

On Wednesday, November 5, precipitation is expected almost throughout Ukraine, but in the west, the sky will begin to clear. The temperature background will remain stable – within +3…+15 °C depending on the region.

On Thursday, November 6, forecasters predict mostly cloudy but dry weather. Precipitation will stop, and the daytime temperature will be from +3 to +14 °C.

At the end of the working week, on Friday, November 7, a slight warming and more sun are expected in Ukraine. During the day, the temperature will rise to +15 °C, remaining within comfortable autumn indicators.

Overall, the week promises to be typical for November – with variable cloudiness, periodic rains at the beginning, and a short-term warming at the end.

