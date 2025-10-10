Zelenskyy: 725,000 families received electricity after shelling, Kyiv almost has water

$41.510.10
48.210.07
ukenru
07:08 PM • 5888 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
05:04 PM • 14368 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
03:17 PM • 24936 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 19534 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 18318 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 24679 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 33267 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 36653 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 18381 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18929 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.2m/s
92%
746mm
Popular news
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 21560 views
Ukraine and Great Britain launch joint production of interceptor dronesOctober 10, 11:17 AM • 9592 views
The enemy damaged critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad region: the water pumping station was de-energizedOctober 10, 11:19 AM • 3322 views
Poroshenko appeared in court for treason, and his crony is selling a villa for $4 million - time to answer, - political scientistOctober 10, 12:02 PM • 17534 views
Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of EnergyOctober 10, 12:07 PM • 13400 views
Publications
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto03:17 PM • 24927 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 24673 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideoOctober 10, 10:53 AM • 33262 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?October 10, 09:44 AM • 36650 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 88348 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Roman Nasirov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Poltava
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 21592 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 24168 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 27160 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 88348 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 37027 views
Actual
ATACMS
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Hand grenade

Zelenskyy: 725,000 families received electricity after shelling, Kyiv almost has water

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the restoration of electricity supply for 725,000 families after Russian shelling. Water supply has been almost restored in Kyiv, and work is ongoing in Kirovohrad region.

Zelenskyy: 725,000 families received electricity after shelling, Kyiv almost has water

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that after Russian shelling, energy workers restored electricity supply to 725,000 families. Water supply in Kyiv has also been almost fully restored, UNN reports with reference to the head of state's evening address.

Details

"Restoration after the Russian strike continues all day. A lot of work. We have already restored electricity supply to more than 725,000 families. Kyiv, Kyiv region, Dnipro region, Kirovohrad region, Cherkasy, Chernihiv. The situation remains difficult in Sumy region, as well as Kharkiv region, Kherson region, Donetsk region - due to the security situation, repairs are complicated," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that the enemy did not stop at night attacks, and the Russians continued shelling and launching drones during the day. In some regions, power outage schedules were introduced.

Throughout the day there were new drone attacks, shelling, new air raid alerts. Work is still ongoing in the capital. Where necessary, energy workers have introduced electricity schedules. Kyiv and Kirovohrad region - worked throughout the day to restore water supply. In Kyiv, it has been almost restored, in Kirovohrad region, the launch of pumps and filling of the network is ongoing.

- the President noted.

According to the head of state, the main task for all regions now is to prepare sufficient backup power for water utilities.

"In some communities, this has already been implemented. And it should be there where we currently see relevant problems. Due to today's strike, there are casualties, particularly in Kyiv and in the regions. At energy facilities. Everyone is being provided with assistance," Zelenskyy concluded.

Addition

Russia launched 32 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles, and 465 drones at Ukraine overnight, 405 drones and 15 missiles, including one "Kinzhal" missile, were neutralized, 4 enemy missiles did not reach their targets.

The Ministry of Energy reported that after another massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, Kyiv and 9 regions of Ukraine remain with limited electricity supply. Large-scale restoration work is underway in the affected regions.

Putin launched a massive attack on Ukraine while the world is focused on the Middle East - Zelenskyy10.10.25, 22:52 • 846 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Cherkasy
Kyiv