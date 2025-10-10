Zelenskyy: 725,000 families received electricity after shelling, Kyiv almost has water

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that after Russian shelling, energy workers restored electricity supply to 725,000 families. Water supply in Kyiv has also been almost fully restored, UNN reports with reference to the head of state's evening address.

Details

"Restoration after the Russian strike continues all day. A lot of work. We have already restored electricity supply to more than 725,000 families. Kyiv, Kyiv region, Dnipro region, Kirovohrad region, Cherkasy, Chernihiv. The situation remains difficult in Sumy region, as well as Kharkiv region, Kherson region, Donetsk region - due to the security situation, repairs are complicated," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that the enemy did not stop at night attacks, and the Russians continued shelling and launching drones during the day. In some regions, power outage schedules were introduced.

Throughout the day there were new drone attacks, shelling, new air raid alerts. Work is still ongoing in the capital. Where necessary, energy workers have introduced electricity schedules. Kyiv and Kirovohrad region - worked throughout the day to restore water supply. In Kyiv, it has been almost restored, in Kirovohrad region, the launch of pumps and filling of the network is ongoing. - the President noted.

According to the head of state, the main task for all regions now is to prepare sufficient backup power for water utilities.

"In some communities, this has already been implemented. And it should be there where we currently see relevant problems. Due to today's strike, there are casualties, particularly in Kyiv and in the regions. At energy facilities. Everyone is being provided with assistance," Zelenskyy concluded.

Addition

Russia launched 32 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles, and 465 drones at Ukraine overnight, 405 drones and 15 missiles, including one "Kinzhal" missile, were neutralized, 4 enemy missiles did not reach their targets.

The Ministry of Energy reported that after another massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, Kyiv and 9 regions of Ukraine remain with limited electricity supply. Large-scale restoration work is underway in the affected regions.

