TCC body cameras recorded a number of offenses: materials transferred to law enforcement agencies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Since September 1, TCC servicemen are obliged to use body cameras when notifying citizens. In almost two weeks, the cameras have already recorded a number of offenses, and the relevant materials have been transferred to law enforcement agencies.

TCC body cameras recorded a number of offenses: materials transferred to law enforcement agencies

Military personnel of the TCC, who are obliged to wear and use body cameras during the notification of citizens from September 1, recorded a number of offenses. This was reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, in almost two weeks, the cameras have already recorded a number of offenses, and the relevant materials have been handed over to law enforcement agencies.

Attention, video 18+!!!

The process of notifying citizens within the framework of mobilization is under full video recording, and all offenders will definitely be brought to justice

- stated the Ground Forces.

Reference

From September 1, TCC employees are obliged to use body cameras for video recording. Basic general military training for students will begin in September 2025.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained the procedure for using these cameras. They noted that recording is continuous until all actions are completed, except in cases where secret information or military facilities may be captured.

Before starting the filming, the TCC representative is obliged to inform the person about it. Deleting or editing videos is strictly prohibited - recordings from the cameras are stored on a protected server of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

In Cherkasy, during a document check, a man attacked TCC servicemen with an axe and a can, causing them injuries.

UNN also reported that in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 46-year-old man attacked a serviceman during a document check.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Cherkasy