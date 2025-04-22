International Earth Day, National Jelly Bean Day in the USA: what else is celebrated on April 22

Today, April 22, the world celebrates International Mother Earth Day - a reminder of the importance of caring for our planet, writes UNN.

International Earth Day

International Earth Day is a reminder of people's responsibility towards the environment. Planet Earth provides us with everything we need - water, air, food, resources. However, human activity often harms our home: deforestation, air emissions, excessive consumption of natural resources worsen the environmental situation.

This day is meant to encourage everyone to think about their impact on nature. Even simple daily actions - sorting garbage, saving water, refusing single-use plastic - can help reduce the negative impact on the environment. This day is not just a significant date, but a call to action that will help preserve the planet for future generations.

See also: Scientists uncover mystery of carbon meteorite disappearance during immersion in Earth's atmosphere

National Jelly Bean Day in the USA

On April 22, the United States celebrates National Jelly Bean Day - a holiday for all connoisseurs of this treat. Jelly beans, which have European origins, have become an integral part of American culture, especially since the mid-20th century, when the beloved gummy "bears" massively appeared on shelves.

The holiday is both educational and entertaining. According to one version, the history of jelly beans began in the 19th century in Germany, where confectioners made sweets from fruit juice and gelatin. Later, jelly beans conquered the USA.

On this day, Americans host jelly bean tastings, master classes on making homemade treats, and even art contests for the best jelly bean composition. Store shelves are filled with sweets in the shape of animals, fruits - there is something for everyone's taste.

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Bright Tuesday

During Holy Week, Orthodox Christians celebrate Bright Week - a special period after the Resurrection of Christ. Each day of this week is considered a holiday, and church services are held with open Royal Doors - as a sign of the victory of life over death.

Bright Tuesday, the third day after Easter, is also associated with the veneration of the Iver Icon of the Mother of God. This feast was established in honor of the miraculous acquisition of the holy image on Mount Athos in the 11th century. According to tradition, the icon appeared on the waves of the sea near the Athonite monastery, after which it was preserved by the monks as a particularly revered shrine.

For believers, this day is another opportunity to give thanks for God's providence and the intercession of the Mother of God, as well as to continue the festive joy of Easter.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

Commemoration of the holy venerable Theodorus Sykeotes and Vitaly

On April 21, the Orthodox Church commemorates the venerable Theodore Sykeotes - one of the most revered saints of the 6th century. He is known as a great ascetic, miracle-worker, and hierarch who dedicated his entire life to serving God and people.

At the age of 10, Theodore miraculously recovered from a fatal illness, and later adopted an ascetic life. He is credited with healing the sick, casting out demons, and a miracle when, after prayer, a locust invasion disappeared.

For his zealous service to the Church, he was appointed bishop of Anastasiopolis, but even in this position, he continued his ascetic feats. His holiness continues to inspire believers on the path of prayer, repentance, and mercy.

NASA's discovery related to Jesus' crucifixion may indicate his exact date of death