First Lady of Ukraine met with the Consort of the British Crown Prince Camilla

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32940 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 123393 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 76841 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 289852 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 244219 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194774 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232989 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252004 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158068 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372238 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 93105 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 116479 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76205 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55078 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55610 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 123393 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 289852 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 218016 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 244219 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22179 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30084 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29879 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76582 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83647 views
First Lady of Ukraine met with the Consort of the British Crown Prince Camilla

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27846 views

First Lady of Ukraine met with the Consort-Coronel Camilla in the UK

First Lady of Ukraine met with the Consort of the British Crown Prince Camilla

During her visit to the UK, President's wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska  met with  Consort Camilla, wife of Charles III, UNN reports.

United Kingdom. I was honored to meet with Queen Camilla today. I am grateful to the royal family for the warm welcome, as always, and for their consistent support of Ukraine in its struggle for freedom

- Olena Zelenska wrote on social media.

The UK will allocate 280 million euros for the purchase and production of artillery for Ukraine24.02.24, 11:22 • 44118 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Queen Camilla
Charles III
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
