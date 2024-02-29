First Lady of Ukraine met with the Consort of the British Crown Prince Camilla
Kyiv • UNN
First Lady of Ukraine met with the Consort-Coronel Camilla in the UK
During her visit to the UK, President's wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska met with Consort Camilla, wife of Charles III, UNN reports.
United Kingdom. I was honored to meet with Queen Camilla today. I am grateful to the royal family for the warm welcome, as always, and for their consistent support of Ukraine in its struggle for freedom
The UK will allocate 280 million euros for the purchase and production of artillery for Ukraine24.02.24, 11:22 • 44118 views