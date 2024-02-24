The UK will allocate 280 million euros for the purchase and production of artillery for Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43871 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 173145 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101643 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 349652 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284502 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207673 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241322 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253985 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160116 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372696 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 97413 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 173161 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 349667 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237702 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284512 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2408 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30235 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 48570 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36615 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 105608 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The UK will allocate 280 million euros for the purchase and production of artillery for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44118 views

The UK government will provide Ukraine with 280 million euros for the procurement and supply chain for the production of much-needed artillery ammunition.

The UK will allocate 280 million euros for the purchase and production of artillery for Ukraine

The UK government will allocate 245 million pounds to Ukraine for the purchase and activation of supply chains for the production of much-needed artillery ammunition for Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by the British government, UNN reports.

Details

According to the British government, Britain will allocate 245 million pounds "two years after Putin launched his illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The funds will be used to purchase and activate supply chains to produce much-needed artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

Ukraine was particularly recognized for the highly effective use of its artillery in counter-battery fire - using drones and radar systems provided by the UK to quickly locate Russian artillery and return fire quickly to destroy it

- the statement said.

It is also noted that the country's defense minister confirmed the delivery of an additional 200 Brimstone anti-tank missiles to the Armed Forces, bringing the total number of Brimstone missiles provided to Ukraine to over 1300.

The UK government also confirmed that, in addition to the funds allocated, a number of multimillion-dollar contracts were signed between the Ministry of Defense's procurement department and the British company Cook Defense Systems to "provide hundreds of spare tracked vehicles for tanks and armored vehicles - allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to repair equipment damaged by anti-tank weapons and mines.

Recall

The UK will send another 200 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine and train another 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87