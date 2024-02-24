The UK will allocate 280 million euros for the purchase and production of artillery for Ukraine

The UK government will allocate 245 million pounds to Ukraine for the purchase and activation of supply chains for the production of much-needed artillery ammunition for Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by the British government, UNN reports.

Details

According to the British government, Britain will allocate 245 million pounds "two years after Putin launched his illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The funds will be used to purchase and activate supply chains to produce much-needed artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

Ukraine was particularly recognized for the highly effective use of its artillery in counter-battery fire - using drones and radar systems provided by the UK to quickly locate Russian artillery and return fire quickly to destroy it - the statement said.

It is also noted that the country's defense minister confirmed the delivery of an additional 200 Brimstone anti-tank missiles to the Armed Forces, bringing the total number of Brimstone missiles provided to Ukraine to over 1300.

The UK government also confirmed that, in addition to the funds allocated, a number of multimillion-dollar contracts were signed between the Ministry of Defense's procurement department and the British company Cook Defense Systems to "provide hundreds of spare tracked vehicles for tanks and armored vehicles - allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to repair equipment damaged by anti-tank weapons and mines.

Recall

The UK will send another 200 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine and train another 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers.