WP: Zelenskaya refused to fly to the US for Biden's speech because of Navalny's widow's presence there. The First Lady's team reacted

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26777 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 96463 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 63562 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 259154 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223141 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187906 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228720 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251060 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157014 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372021 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35192 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 96463 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 259154 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 205662 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223141 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17936 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26278 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26376 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61011 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 68316 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

WP: Zelenskaya refused to fly to the US for Biden's speech because of Navalny's widow's presence there. The First Lady's team reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34433 views

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska declined an invitation to attend US President Biden's speech in Congress because she was to be seated next to the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

WP: Zelenskaya refused to fly to the US for Biden's speech because of Navalny's widow's presence there. The First Lady's team reacted

The President's wife, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, declined the White House's invitation to participate in US President Joe Biden's address to Congress this Thursday because they wanted her to sit next to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

"Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's first lady, declined an invitation from the White House to attend the State of the Union address on Thursday, turning down one of Washington's most dignified events and underscoring the complex politics facing her war-torn country," the newspaper writes.

It is noted that at the event, Olena Zelenska was supposed to be seated next to Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"The presence of both women, each of whom is a symbol of resistance to Russian President Vladimir Putin, would be a powerful backdrop for President Biden's speech at a joint session of Congress," the sources note.

The newspaper notes that Navalnaya's potential presence has caused discomfort in Kyiv. While her late husband is widely hailed as an anti-corruption icon who risked his life to stand up to Putin, Navalny's legacy in Ukraine is tarnished by past claims that Crimea, which Putin annexed in 2014, belonged to Russia.

"A White House official said Zelenskaya's decision was likely due to 'scheduling conflicts' and referred further questions to Zelenskaya's office, which did not respond to a request for comment," the newspaper adds.

Navalny's wife, Yulia, also refused to participate in the event due to fatigue.

Olena Zelenska's team confirmed to Suspilne that the first lady had received an invitation to Biden's speech, but would not be able to attend the event due to "pre-planned events" in her schedule.

Recall

The wife of the President, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska met with Queen Consort Camilla, wife of Charles III, during her visit to the UK.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Queen Camilla
Suspilne
The Washington Post
United States Congress
White House
Washington, D.C.
Charles III
United Kingdom
Crimea
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
Kyiv
