Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8792 views

On September 1, the 2025/2026 academic year began in Ukraine. The first lesson is dedicated to honoring fallen defenders, and security is provided by 1600 officers of the Educational Security Service.

Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion

In Ukraine, the 2025/2026 academic year began on September 1, the fourth under the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. How the First Lesson will be held in Ukrainian schools, what teachers will talk about with students, and what safety measures are provided, we tell in the UNN material.

Honoring fallen defenders

The Ministry of Education recommends dedicating the First Lesson in the 2025/2026 academic year to honoring the memory of the defenders of Ukraine who died in battle, defending the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of our Homeland.

The Ministry emphasized that this topic is especially relevant in the context of Russia's ongoing aggressive war against Ukraine. The purpose of honoring the fallen heroes is as follows:

·        formation of national consciousness and patriotism in students;

·        fostering an active civic position;

·        developing a respectful attitude towards the families of fallen soldiers;

·        affirming the values of freedom, dignity, and responsibility for the future of Ukraine.

Methodological recommendations

For the preparation and conduct of the First Lesson, teachers are recommended to use the informational materials of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, which contain historical references, biographies of heroes, and examples of modern forms of work with students.

Teachers can choose different approaches to implementing the topic, including:

  • memory lessons using multimedia presentations and documentary videos;
    • discussions and round tables on the importance of defending Ukraine for the present and future;
      • meetings with veterans, volunteers, and representatives of the families of fallen soldiers;
        • creative tasks (writing thank-you letters, creating wall newspapers, drawings, video projects).

          Educational potential

          The First Lesson of the new academic year should become a significant event that not only initiates the educational process but also forms in schoolchildren a sense of belonging to the history and modernity of their country.

          Honoring the memory of the heroes of Ukraine will contribute to:

          • strengthening the unity of generations;
            • forming pride in Ukrainian soldiers;
              • affirming the values of freedom, human dignity, and peace.

                Safety measures for schoolchildren

                Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko announced the deployment of 1,600 officers of the Educational Security Service. These employees combine the functions of guards, mentors, and educators and create conditions under which children can study without fear for their own safety.

                The tasks of the ESS include:

                • control of access control and prevention of unauthorized entry of outsiders or dangerous objects;
                  • interaction with emergency services and organization of evacuation during emergencies;
                    • rapid response to offenses;
                      • conducting training and interactive classes on life safety issues.

                        The Ministry of Internal Affairs also reported that the duties of ESS officers are not only to prevent threats but also to build trust between students, teachers, and law enforcement officers. This approach, the department emphasizes, contributes to the creation of a safe and friendly atmosphere in schools, which is especially important in the current conditions.

                        Pavlo Zinchenko

                        SocietyPublicationsEducation
                        Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
                        Ihor Klymenko
                        Ukraine