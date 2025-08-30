Payments under the "Schoolchild's Package" program have started: the Ministry of Social Policy reminded who and how can use the program

In Ukraine, payments under the "Schoolchild's Package" program have started, totaling over UAH 430 million - the first 86,000 Ukrainian families have received them to prepare their children for school. In total, the state will allocate UAH 1.2 billion - the aid is intended for every first-grader. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that at the same time, almost 110,000 families have applied for the "Schoolchild's Package", of which 102,000 have already been verified.

The Ministry of Social Policy reminded who and how can use the program.

Who can receive the "Schoolchild's Package"?

Every family whose child is going to the first grade of a Ukrainian school this year can receive financial assistance in the amount of 5,000 hryvnias within the state program "Schoolchild's Package". One of the parents or other legal representatives of the child can apply for and receive assistance.

There are no restrictions on the format of education - assistance can also be received for those schoolchildren who will start studying online. The same applies to the form of ownership - state or private educational institution - stated in the post of the Ministry of Social Policy.

At the same time, according to the terms of the program, families who are abroad will be able to receive payments after returning to Ukraine, and those who are in temporarily occupied territories (TOT) - after returning to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

How to apply?

It's simple - you can do it online through the Diia application or offline, by contacting the nearest Pension Fund of Ukraine service center. Most Ukrainians choose online registration - as of now, 105,000 applications have been submitted through Diia. You may also receive a push notification about the possibility of submitting an application.

In general, the program will last until November 15, 2025 - so all families have plenty of time to submit an application - the agency reminded.

Even if the child is enrolled in the first grade after the start of the school year, the family will be assigned assistance.

What documents are needed?

To apply online, you need to have an ID card or a foreign passport in Diia and a verified tax number (RNOKPP). The application for the service must be signed with Diia.Signature, so one of the biometric documents must be displayed in the application.

When submitting a written application to the PFU service center, you must present:

· passport or other identity document;

· tax number RNOKPP (if available);

· documents confirming the powers of the legal representative (if necessary).

What is the term for crediting funds?

After submitting the application and its verification, the payment will be credited to your Diia.Card or to a card issued by application to the PFU service center, within 14 days.

The first payments under the program have already started - at the end of August, more than 86,000 families received them. - the ministry reported.

The funds can be spent within 180 days from the date of crediting, so they can be used later.

What can the funds be spent on and where?

They can be used to purchase goods for preparing a child for school, namely: school supplies, children's clothing and footwear. Purchases are possible both in offline and online stores, but payment is made only cashless.

To check if the funds can be used under the "Schoolchild's Package" program, check with store representatives - the agency noted.

In addition, many establishments will also display informational materials confirming participation in the program.

Parents can use the funds at any retail outlet throughout Ukraine where the payment terminal has an MCC code that meets the conditions of the state program:

· 5641 - children's clothing;

· 5651 - clothing for the whole family;

· 5661 - shoe stores;

· 5943 - stationery.

Thanks to this, parents get the freedom of choice and can purchase the most necessary things for their child exactly where it is convenient for them.

