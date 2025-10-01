Sister of the King of Great Britain, Princess Anne, made an unannounced visit to Ukraine: what was the purpose?

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13472 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
05:57 AM • 12779 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 10621 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 12000 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhoto
05:00 AM • 17662 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 19754 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 30661 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 49468 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 37799 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 46156 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.5m/s
49%
758mm
Popular news
Kharkiv hit by guided aerial bombs and missiles - mayorSeptember 30, 11:07 PM • 11196 views
Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayorSeptember 30, 11:32 PM • 13856 views
Salaries in occupied Crimea do not reach the minimum level - CNSOctober 1, 12:01 AM • 13322 views
Romania and Ukraine are establishing joint production of defense dronesOctober 1, 12:55 AM • 12856 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv's largest market: large-scale destruction recorded - mayor02:26 AM • 8018 views
Publications
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13472 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo05:00 AM • 17662 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 49470 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 30895 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 76333 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Rafael Grossi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 976 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 13768 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 18142 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 28690 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 41052 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Brent Crude
AK-74
P-800 Oniks

Sister of the King of Great Britain, Princess Anne, made an unannounced visit to Ukraine: what was the purpose?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2338 views

Princess Anne visited Kyiv, where she met with President Zelenskyy and the First Lady. She laid a teddy bear at the memorial for fallen children and also met with female police officers and members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Sister of the King of Great Britain, Princess Anne, made an unannounced visit to Ukraine: what was the purpose?

Princess Anne of Great Britain made an unannounced visit to Ukraine. During the visit, she met with the president and the first lady and laid a special item at the memorial to children killed in the war, as well as held a series of meetings. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

Princess Anne arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday at the request of the UK Foreign Office as a show of solidarity with children and families experiencing the horrors of the Russian invasion.

As part of the visit, Princess Anne met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which they discussed further UK support for Ukraine.

During her stay in Kyiv, the princess, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, visited the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery, where she honored the memory of young Ukrainians whose lives were cut short by Russia.

At the children's memorial, Anne laid a teddy bear in memory of the children killed in the conflict, saying that her daughter Zara Tindall had the same toy.

According to Buckingham Palace, the purpose of her trip was to draw attention to the traumatic experiences of children living on the front lines.

In Kyiv, the princess also met with female representatives of the police and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who told her about their key role in protecting women and children.

After visiting the Child Protection Center, Princess Anne spoke with families and children who had been returned and reintegrated, as well as with those working to return other Ukrainian children.

In addition, she visited a rehabilitation center where she met with Ukrainian war veterans undergoing salt therapy.

Recall

On September 12, British Prince Harry visited Kyiv to support Ukrainian veterans and discuss rehabilitation initiatives. During the trip, the prince visited the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War. He met with 200 veterans.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
charity
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
Kyiv