Sister of the King of Great Britain, Princess Anne, made an unannounced visit to Ukraine: what was the purpose?

Princess Anne of Great Britain made an unannounced visit to Ukraine. During the visit, she met with the president and the first lady and laid a special item at the memorial to children killed in the war, as well as held a series of meetings. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

Princess Anne arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday at the request of the UK Foreign Office as a show of solidarity with children and families experiencing the horrors of the Russian invasion.

As part of the visit, Princess Anne met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which they discussed further UK support for Ukraine.

During her stay in Kyiv, the princess, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, visited the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery, where she honored the memory of young Ukrainians whose lives were cut short by Russia.

At the children's memorial, Anne laid a teddy bear in memory of the children killed in the conflict, saying that her daughter Zara Tindall had the same toy.

According to Buckingham Palace, the purpose of her trip was to draw attention to the traumatic experiences of children living on the front lines.

In Kyiv, the princess also met with female representatives of the police and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who told her about their key role in protecting women and children.

After visiting the Child Protection Center, Princess Anne spoke with families and children who had been returned and reintegrated, as well as with those working to return other Ukrainian children.

In addition, she visited a rehabilitation center where she met with Ukrainian war veterans undergoing salt therapy.

Recall

On September 12, British Prince Harry visited Kyiv to support Ukrainian veterans and discuss rehabilitation initiatives. During the trip, the prince visited the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War. He met with 200 veterans.