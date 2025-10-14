Resilience Center has opened in Kaniv – a support space for those who need it

A Center for Resilience has opened in Kaniv. The project became one of the winners of the "School of Community Leaders" competition, implemented by the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" together with MHP and Mariupol State University.

Thanks to the grant and co-financing, the premises of the Center for Resilience underwent modern renovations, comfortable rooms for psychological and social support were equipped, and the premises were made accessible for people with limited mobility.

The total cost of the project is about UAH 1.5 million, of which more than UAH 700,000 was provided by the MHP-Hromadi Foundation, and the same amount was allocated from the city budget.

The main task of the Center is to provide psychosocial support to veterans, military personnel and their families, internally displaced persons, and generally to community residents who need help. This mission was undertaken by the public organization "Women of Kaniv region: strength in action," which received the status of a social service provider and won the competition. Currently, the team includes a social manager, two social workers, and two psychologists, who have already conducted over 300 events in 2025, reaching almost 2,000 people.

The Center has become an example of effective interaction between government, business, and the community.

"Thanks to joint efforts, we have a hub of help and support in Kaniv for those who need it," noted Tetiana Volochai, head of the Community Development Council of the MHP-Hromadi Foundation. "In addition, the Center for Resilience is another step towards filling with life the premises where a volunteer hub, a youth center, and a veteran space are already actively operating."

We should add that the Kaniv center became one of 20 resilience centers operating in Cherkasy region within the framework of the all-Ukrainian mental health program "How are you?", initiated by First Lady Olena Zelenska.