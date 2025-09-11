Zelenskyy presented state awards to the first ladies of Finland and Estonia and the first gentleman of Denmark

$41.210.09
07:17 PM • 1532 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
03:15 PM • 10436 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 20915 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 13727 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 12470 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 19025 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 13681 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 15844 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14066 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14129 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 31650 views
F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"September 11, 01:02 PM • 10723 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 9960 views
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countries03:13 PM • 8914 views
Poland closes border with Belarus: Russia declares escalation of tension and urges Warsaw to reconsider06:35 PM • 4734 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 48312 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 108820 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Timothy Snyder
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 9982 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 23931 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 32148 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 97043 views
MIM-104 Patriot
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sukhoi Su-30
Il-18
Zelenskyy presented state awards to the first ladies of Finland and Estonia and the first gentleman of Denmark

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to the first ladies of Finland and Estonia, as well as to the first gentleman of Denmark. This happened during the fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy presented state awards to the first ladies of Finland and Estonia and the first gentleman of Denmark

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, presented state awards to the first ladies of Finland and Estonia. The first gentleman of Denmark also received a state award from our country, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Denmark, Finland, Estonia are countries whose people and governments have supported Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale war. Today, we jointly presented state awards to the first ladies of Finland and Estonia and the first gentleman of Denmark – true friends who stand by our people. They came to Ukraine for the fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen. For us, this is a symbol of true partnership and great trust 

- Zelenskyy reported.

The Head of State awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, V degree, to film director, screenwriter, husband of the Prime Minister of Denmark, Martin Bo Tenberg, and the Orders of Princess Olga, I degree, to the First Lady of Estonia, Sirje Karis, and the First Lady of Finland, Suzanne Elizabeth Innes-Stubb.

Thank you very much. We are very proud to have such great friends of Ukraine, of the Ukrainian people. Congratulations 

– said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Seven first ladies will arrive at the Summit in Kyiv, Melania Trump will not come - Zelenska08.09.25, 15:10 • 4768 views

Addition

The organizers of the Vasyl Stus Prize honored American historian and writer Timothy Snyder. He received the award at the Ukrainian PEN space in Kyiv.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Timothy Snyder
Mette Frederiksen
Alexander Stubb
Finland
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia
Olena Zelenska
Kyiv