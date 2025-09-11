Zelenskyy presented state awards to the first ladies of Finland and Estonia and the first gentleman of Denmark

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, presented state awards to the first ladies of Finland and Estonia. The first gentleman of Denmark also received a state award from our country, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Denmark, Finland, Estonia are countries whose people and governments have supported Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale war. Today, we jointly presented state awards to the first ladies of Finland and Estonia and the first gentleman of Denmark – true friends who stand by our people. They came to Ukraine for the fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen. For us, this is a symbol of true partnership and great trust - Zelenskyy reported.

The Head of State awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, V degree, to film director, screenwriter, husband of the Prime Minister of Denmark, Martin Bo Tenberg, and the Orders of Princess Olga, I degree, to the First Lady of Estonia, Sirje Karis, and the First Lady of Finland, Suzanne Elizabeth Innes-Stubb.

Thank you very much. We are very proud to have such great friends of Ukraine, of the Ukrainian people. Congratulations – said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

