Financial Times

Seven first ladies will arrive at the Summit in Kyiv, Melania Trump will not come - Zelenska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1736 views

Seven first ladies will arrive at the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv. Melania Trump will not participate, but will meet with Olena Zelenska in New York.

Seven first ladies will arrive at the Summit in Kyiv, Melania Trump will not come - Zelenska

Seven first ladies will arrive at the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which will be held this year in Kyiv. The wife of the White House chief, Donald Trump, Melania, will not participate in the event this time. This was announced by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, during a press conference, reports UNN.

As for the first ladies, eight people will come to us. Eight, including me. That is, seven will arrive 

- Zelenska said.

She added that many invitations had been sent out, but it was too early to say who exactly planned to attend.

We had invitations for everyone. Unfortunately, we don't know yet who will actually come. Several names are in question 

- the first lady noted.

Zelenska also said that Melania Trump will not come to the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv this time, but a meeting with her will take place very soon in New York.

The First Lady of the USA also received an invitation. Unfortunately, she will not be present this time, but we plan a meeting at the end of the month during the UN General Assembly. We will discuss the summit topics there as well 

- the first lady reported.

For reference

The Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in 2025 will be dedicated to the topic of education. It is planned to discuss how education shapes the world, as well as how knowledge can prevent conflicts and build trust.

Addition

Olena Zelenska, during a visit to the border villages of Chernihiv region, stated that Ukrainian children should receive the best opportunities that the state can provide, and one of them is quality guaranteed nutrition.

