Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Dublin, Zelenskyy honored medics for implementing advanced emergency care techniques at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored medics who are contributing to the implementation of advanced emergency medical care techniques at the front. This took place at a meeting with representatives of University College Dublin, who initiated the UCD Ukraine Trauma Project.

In Dublin, Zelenskyy honored medics for implementing advanced emergency care techniques at the front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a meeting with representatives of University College Dublin, honored medics who are helping to implement advanced emergency medical care techniques at the front in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with representatives of the research educational center, which is part of the UCD Centre for Emergency Medical Science (CEMS) at the School of Medicine, University College Dublin.

Representatives of University College Dublin, together with Ukrainians, launched the UCD Ukraine Trauma Project initiative. Its main goal is to reduce the number of deaths from massive bleeding at the front. Paramedics in Ireland have been using tranexamic acid (TXA) for this purpose for more than ten years, but at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine did not have such a systemic capability.

We are very proud that such people are with our soldiers and civilians, with our doctors. We are very grateful to you and your people. And, of course, personally – for sharing the pain of this war with us.

- said the Head of State.

It is noted that during the existence of this project, eight training missions were held in Ukraine, more than 600 relevant specialists were trained, and an Irish-Ukrainian training team was created. Thanks to this cooperation, not only has the number of lives saved in the first minutes after injuries increased, but also the partnership between Ukraine and Ireland has strengthened.

The Head of State presented the "Golden Heart" award to Gerard Bury, lead researcher and head of the Ukraine Trauma project, Lyudmyla Zakharchenko, consultant pediatrician, neonatologist at Rotunda Hospital, associate professor at University College Dublin, and Chris Fitzpatrick, deputy head of the Ukraine Trauma project.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin presented awards to the families of Irish volunteers who gave their lives for Ukraine. He presented the Order "For Courage" of the III degree to the relatives of Graham Dale, Robert Deegan, and Oleksandr Ryzhuk.

