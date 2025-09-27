Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump: America is with Ukraine, and we feel it
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy thanked the people of the United States, Donald and Melania Trump for their support of Ukraine. He emphasized that this cooperation brings peace and security closer.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following his visit to the United States, where he met with, among others, US President Donald Trump, stated that Ukraine feels that America is with Ukraine, writes UNN.
America is with Ukraine, and we feel it. We thank the people of the USA, President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump for their attention to Ukrainians, to our children, to our people. We are together – this means that life will be protected, and peace and security will be closer.
Zelenskyy accompanied the corresponding message with a photo with his wife Olena Zelenska from a meeting with US President Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States Melania Trump.
Addition
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is discussing concrete things with the US that can stop this war, noting that it is important that what the parties agree on is implemented.
According to media reports, Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles during their meeting.
