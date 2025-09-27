Trump and Zelenskyy discussed lifting the taboo on arms supplies to Ukraine - Sybiha

During the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the lifting of the taboo on arms supplies to Ukraine was discussed, among other things. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on the air of a telethon, writes UNN.

"Of course, it was about lifting the taboo. About lifting any taboos on arms supplies to Ukraine. There must be a deterrence package. Russia must understand that by attacking Ukraine with 800 or 600 drones, it will receive the same proportional response, or even more," Sybiha noted.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is time to force Russia into real negotiations through the collective efforts of the civilized world.

"Now is the time to unite global efforts and force Russia into real negotiations. Therefore, a very productive conversation with Trump took place in this context," Sybiha said, calling the communication "historical in nature" when it changes the paradigm.

In addition, the leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield, joint economic projects, and cooperation on drone technologies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is discussing specific things with the United States that can stop this war, noting that it is important that what the parties agree on is implemented.

According to media reports, Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles during their meeting.