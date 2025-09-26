$41.490.08
02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Publications
Exclusives
CPD of the National Security and Defense Council on recent Russian shelling: Ukraine has tools to retaliate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Ukraine has tools to retaliate against Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in the Chernihiv region, as well as on Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

CPD of the National Security and Defense Council on recent Russian shelling: Ukraine has tools to retaliate

Commenting on the Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in Chernihiv region, on Zaporizhzhia, many enemy strikes on Kherson, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Ukraine now has tools to strike back, so Russia is doing this in vain, UNN reports.  

Many Russian KAB strikes on Kherson, strikes on critical infrastructure in Chernihiv region, Zaporizhzhia - constant Russian attacks continue. But Ukraine now has tools to strike back. They are doing all this in vain

- Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Addition

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported today, September 26, on Telegram that due to the enemy's attack on energy facilities in Chernihiv region, several facilities were hit. There are power outages in Chernihiv and Chernihiv district.

According to Chaus, yesterday critical infrastructure facilities in Nizhyn, Chernihiv and Chernihiv district were under enemy attack. 

On September 23, the Russian army launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia, damaging warehouses and vehicles.

On the morning of September 26, Russian troops intensively shelled Kherson. The enemy launched about 15 aerial bombs, raising 6 planes, and struck with artillery, hitting a minibus, which led to the death of one person and the injury of eight.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during a meeting with US leader Donald Trump, he received support for the possibility of striking Russian targets in response to attacks on Ukrainian energy.

War in UkrainePolitics
