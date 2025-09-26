CPD of the National Security and Defense Council on recent Russian shelling: Ukraine has tools to retaliate
Kyiv • UNN
Commenting on the Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in Chernihiv region, on Zaporizhzhia, many enemy strikes on Kherson, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Ukraine now has tools to strike back, so Russia is doing this in vain, UNN reports.
Many Russian KAB strikes on Kherson, strikes on critical infrastructure in Chernihiv region, Zaporizhzhia - constant Russian attacks continue. But Ukraine now has tools to strike back. They are doing all this in vain
Addition
The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported today, September 26, on Telegram that due to the enemy's attack on energy facilities in Chernihiv region, several facilities were hit. There are power outages in Chernihiv and Chernihiv district.
According to Chaus, yesterday critical infrastructure facilities in Nizhyn, Chernihiv and Chernihiv district were under enemy attack.
On September 23, the Russian army launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia, damaging warehouses and vehicles.
On the morning of September 26, Russian troops intensively shelled Kherson. The enemy launched about 15 aerial bombs, raising 6 planes, and struck with artillery, hitting a minibus, which led to the death of one person and the injury of eight.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during a meeting with US leader Donald Trump, he received support for the possibility of striking Russian targets in response to attacks on Ukrainian energy.