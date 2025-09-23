Thanks to the help of partners, 1625 children abducted by Russians have been returned to Ukraine - First Lady

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, announced that thanks to the joint efforts of Ukraine and its partners, 1625 children abducted by the occupiers have been returned from Russia. Olena Zelenska announced this during a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, as reported by UNN.

Details

The coalition for the return of children includes 41 countries and the Council of Europe. Thanks to these efforts, 1625 children have been returned. Behind each name are months of searching, negotiations, and risks.

At the same time, the First Lady emphasized that it would take almost an entire lifetime, 50 years, to retrieve all the abducted children from Russia.

At this rate, it will take 50 years to get them all back. Practically a lifetime. And these children cannot wait a lifetime. That is why the word that gives us hope is together. - Zelenska emphasized.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. According to him, Ukraine's voice will sound particularly strong at the UN these days - for the return of children, security guarantees, and increased pressure on the Russian Federation.