Zelenskyy presented awards to the families of Irish volunteers who died defending Ukraine

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
10:18 PM • 1120 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 18567 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 54328 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 41000 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 33609 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 31490 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 57699 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 54291 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60769 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 52734 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.2m/s
95%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 29429 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 30508 views
Russian cosmonaut Artemyev suspended from Crew-12 mission due to SpaceX rule violationDecember 2, 04:45 PM • 6846 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 19917 views
Trump said the US is no longer funding the conflict in Ukraine and is looking for a path to peaceVideo05:44 PM • 14467 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 19943 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 30528 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 29450 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 31300 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 54329 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Pete Hegseth
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Afghanistan
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First penguin chick born at Akademik Vernadsky Station earlier than usualPhoto10:46 PM • 122 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 45208 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 47101 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 103002 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 77440 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Airbus A320 series
TikTok
Bild

Zelenskyy presented awards to the families of Irish volunteers who died defending Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented awards in Dublin to the families of Irish volunteers who gave their lives for Ukraine. He presented the Order "For Courage" of the III degree to the relatives of Graham Dale, Robert Deegan, and Oleksandr Ryzhuk.

Zelenskyy presented awards to the families of Irish volunteers who died defending Ukraine

During a meeting in Dublin on December 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented awards to the families of Irish military volunteers who died defending Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

In Dublin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with the relatives of Irish military volunteers who died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

It is an honor for me today to see you, to meet you, and to personally present you with the awards of your children, who gave their lives for Ukraine. This is an honor for Ukraine. They defended the freedom of our people at such a high price

- said the Head of State.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences and thanked them for raising people who lived so far from Ukraine, but gave their lives in the struggle for its freedom.

We deeply respect your children. I am very proud of them. Every time I present awards in Ukraine and when I look at relatives, mothers and fathers, I feel this pain. And we want to share this with you today. We are very proud of your strong people. They are heroes, all of them are true heroes. And not only for our country

- noted the President of Ukraine.

He presented the families of soldiers Graham Dale, Robert Deegan, and Oleksandr Ryzhuk with the Order "For Courage" III class, which the warriors were awarded posthumously.

Recall

During his visit to Ireland, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of local businesses, urging them to invest in Ukraine to strengthen its resilience and reconstruction. The President noted the great interest of Irish companies in cooperation and expressed hope for further strengthening of interaction.

Ukraine is ready to start EU accession talks immediately - Zelenskyy02.12.25, 22:42 • 1344 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska