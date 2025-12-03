Zelenskyy presented awards to the families of Irish volunteers who died defending Ukraine

During a meeting in Dublin on December 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented awards to the families of Irish military volunteers who died defending Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

In Dublin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with the relatives of Irish military volunteers who died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

It is an honor for me today to see you, to meet you, and to personally present you with the awards of your children, who gave their lives for Ukraine. This is an honor for Ukraine. They defended the freedom of our people at such a high price - said the Head of State.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences and thanked them for raising people who lived so far from Ukraine, but gave their lives in the struggle for its freedom.

We deeply respect your children. I am very proud of them. Every time I present awards in Ukraine and when I look at relatives, mothers and fathers, I feel this pain. And we want to share this with you today. We are very proud of your strong people. They are heroes, all of them are true heroes. And not only for our country - noted the President of Ukraine.

He presented the families of soldiers Graham Dale, Robert Deegan, and Oleksandr Ryzhuk with the Order "For Courage" III class, which the warriors were awarded posthumously.

Recall

During his visit to Ireland, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of local businesses, urging them to invest in Ukraine to strengthen its resilience and reconstruction. The President noted the great interest of Irish companies in cooperation and expressed hope for further strengthening of interaction.

