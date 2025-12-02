Zelenskyy met with Irish Prime Minister in Dublin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin. The leaders exchanged a few remarks outside the government building.
The leaders met near the government building in Dublin and exchanged a few remarks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena began a visit to Ireland.
