12:35 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy met with Irish Prime Minister in Dublin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin. The leaders exchanged a few remarks outside the government building.

Zelenskyy met with Irish Prime Minister in Dublin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin during his visit to the country, UNN reports.

Details

The leaders met near the government building in Dublin and exchanged a few remarks.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena began a visit to Ireland.

Zelenskyy and the First Lady began their visit to Ireland02.12.25, 08:14 • 3048 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Republic of Ireland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska