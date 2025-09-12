Every 40 seconds, someone in the world takes their own life – help is needed now - Zelenska's program "How are you?"

According to Olena Zelenska's All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program, citing the WHO, every 40 seconds one person in the world loses their life to suicide, and every 2 seconds someone attempts it. This statistic emphasizes that almost each of us may know someone who needs support. This is reported by Zelenska's program's Telegram channel "How are you?", writes UNN.

Details

According to the mental health program, September has been declared Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, but help is important not only this month – it should always be available.

The scale of the problem is staggering – global WHO statistics, cited by the all-Ukrainian program under the patronage of Olena Zelenska, record one death by suicide every 40 seconds and an attempt every 2 seconds. This means not just dry numbers: behind them are families, friends, colleagues who can be saved with attention and simple actions.

The program emphasizes that suicide prevention is a community matter: timely detection of risk signs, a careful question about one's state, sincere listening, and assistance in finding professional support can be the decisive step that saves a life.

What to pay attention to: a sudden change in mood – from prolonged depression to unexpected "calmness" after prolonged suffering, alienation, isolation from family and friends, talks about helplessness, the futility of life, or direct mentions of death, preparation (arranging affairs, farewell notes, transferring belongings), risky behavior, alcohol or drug abuse.

What you can do right now

1. Support and listen – simple words of attention and presence can help a lot.

2. Ask directly: "Are you thinking about suicide?" – this will not harm and often gives the person an opportunity to open up.

3. If the person is in danger – do not leave them alone; help them contact a specialist or call emergency services.

4. Advise (or help) to contact a family doctor, psychologist, or crisis support service.

5. Take care of yourself: if you are helping someone close, seek support for yourself too.

If you or someone nearby is in immediate danger – seek emergency help (emergency services, number 112) or go to the nearest medical facility. To find local crisis lines and psychological help, use the official resources of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program and local health centers.

ChatGPT advised a teenager on how to commit suicide and gave "instructions" - the family sued