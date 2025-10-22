Zelenskyy arrived in Norway: details of the visit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska have arrived in Norway. This was reported by UNN with reference to VG.

Details

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska arrived in Norway on Wednesday afternoon," the report says.

The country's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was present at the airport to meet the couple.

"Norway supports Ukraine in its pursuit of a lasting and just peace that the Ukrainian people deserve," Støre said in a press release.

The President is on a tour of Europe and will hold talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as well as other officials, before heading to the Swedish city of Linköping, where the defense company Saab is building the Jas Gripen fighter jet.

As Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated, this is a significant industrial contract.

Due to limited time, the meeting with the Norwegians will take place at Gardermoen - Oslo Airport, the publication writes.

It is reported that the main item on the agenda of the meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Støre will likely be a new European peace initiative for Ukraine, which Støre signed this week with Zelenskyy and several European leaders.

European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact

The statement says that the war must be stopped immediately, and the ceasefire must be based on the current front line within the territory of Ukraine.

Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with European allies, advocates for an immediate ceasefire. In a joint statement, representatives of countries such as German Chancellor Merz, French President Macron, and British Prime Minister Starmer propose considering the current line of contact as the starting point for negotiations.

