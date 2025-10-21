$41.760.03
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 3968 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 7692 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 10740 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 19928 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 19057 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
05:00 AM • 16247 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 27950 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 48312 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 39397 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1778 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, including Merz, Macron, and Starmer, advocated for an immediate ceasefire. They propose considering the current line of contact as a starting point for negotiations, supporting Trump's position.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with European allies, advocates for an immediate ceasefire. In a joint statement, representatives of countries such as German Chancellor Merz, French President Macron, and British Prime Minister Starmer propose considering the current line of contact as the starting point for negotiations.

Reports UNN with reference to Gov.uk.

Details

Regarding peace in Ukraine, a joint statement was published by Presidents Zelenskyy, Stubb, Costa, Macron, Prime Ministers Frederiksen, Starmer, Meloni, Tusk, Shtere, as well as German Chancellor Merz, and President of the European Commission von der Leyen concerning the following:

European leaders are united in their "desire for a just and lasting peace" that the people of Ukraine deserve.

We strongly support President Trump's position that hostilities must cease immediately and that the current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations. We remain committed to the principle that international borders should not be changed by force.

- the message says.

Ukraine is the only party serious about peace, while Russia has repeatedly demonstrated delaying tactics. The joint statement emphasizes the obvious fact that "Putin continues to choose violence and destruction."

We clearly understand that Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position – before, during, and after any ceasefire. We must increase pressure on Russia's economy and its defense industry until Putin is ready to make peace.

- stated in the appeal.

It was also noted that measures are being developed to use the full value of Russia's immobilized sovereign assets, which is important for Ukraine to obtain the necessary resources.

Leaders will meet later this week at the European Council and in the "Coalition of the Willing" format to discuss how to continue this work and further support Ukraine, representatives of a united Europe state.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that some European leaders themselves wish to appeal to Donald Trump with a request to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles.

Ihor Telezhnikov

