Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with European allies, advocates for an immediate ceasefire. In a joint statement, representatives of countries such as German Chancellor Merz, French President Macron, and British Prime Minister Starmer propose considering the current line of contact as the starting point for negotiations.

Regarding peace in Ukraine, a joint statement was published by Presidents Zelenskyy, Stubb, Costa, Macron, Prime Ministers Frederiksen, Starmer, Meloni, Tusk, Shtere, as well as German Chancellor Merz, and President of the European Commission von der Leyen concerning the following:

European leaders are united in their "desire for a just and lasting peace" that the people of Ukraine deserve.

We strongly support President Trump's position that hostilities must cease immediately and that the current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations. We remain committed to the principle that international borders should not be changed by force. - the message says.

Ukraine is the only party serious about peace, while Russia has repeatedly demonstrated delaying tactics. The joint statement emphasizes the obvious fact that "Putin continues to choose violence and destruction."

We clearly understand that Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position – before, during, and after any ceasefire. We must increase pressure on Russia's economy and its defense industry until Putin is ready to make peace. - stated in the appeal.

It was also noted that measures are being developed to use the full value of Russia's immobilized sovereign assets, which is important for Ukraine to obtain the necessary resources.

Leaders will meet later this week at the European Council and in the "Coalition of the Willing" format to discuss how to continue this work and further support Ukraine, representatives of a united Europe state.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that some European leaders themselves wish to appeal to Donald Trump with a request to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles.