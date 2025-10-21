Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg

European countries, together with Ukraine, are preparing a 12-point plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. It envisages a cessation of hostilities, the return of deported children, and the exchange of prisoners, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, according to UNN.

European countries are working with Ukraine on a 12-point proposal to end Russia's war along current front lines, rejecting Vladimir Putin's new demands to the US that Kyiv cede territory in exchange for a peace deal. - the publication writes.

According to sources, the implementation of the proposed plan will be overseen by a peace council chaired by US President Donald Trump.

In particular, the future plan will stipulate that once Russia, following Ukraine, agrees to a truce, both sides will commit to ceasing advances on the front; conducting an "all for all" prisoner exchange and the return of deported Ukrainian children.

Under the plan, Ukraine will receive security guarantees, funds for military damage reconstruction, and a path to rapid accession to the European Union.

Sanctions against Russia will be gradually lifted, although about $300 billion in frozen central bank reserves will only be returned after Moscow agrees to contribute to Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. Restrictions will be reinstated if Russia attacks its neighbor again. - the publication writes.

Moscow and Kyiv will also begin negotiations on the governance of occupied territories, although neither Europe nor Ukraine legally recognize the occupied lands as Russian, sources note.

Russia has so far rejected calls to cease hostilities along existing lines, despite huge losses in a war now in its fourth year. Details of the plan are still being finalized and may change. Any proposal would also require Washington's approval, and European officials may visit the US this week, sources said. The proposal echoes Trump's calls last week for an immediate freeze of the conflict on existing front lines before negotiations begin. - the publication adds.

Recall

Ukraine expressed its readiness to end the war, the front line could be the beginning of diplomacy. Instead, Russia is again doing everything to derail diplomacy.