The national program "How are you?" helps Ukrainians maintain mental health during the war

In times of war, Ukrainians need not only physical but also psychological support. The all-Ukrainian mental health program "How are you?", initiated by First Lady Olena Zelenska, aims to foster individual and collective resilience, which becomes the basis for the country's social transformation. UNN writes about this.

Details

When something difficult happens to loved ones, it is a test for the whole family. In a child, changes in dad's or mom's body can cause many feelings at once: sadness, shame, anger... But it is within our power to help them and the whole family, despite injuries and trials, to maintain integrity and closeness. To help them face changes and feel: even if their appearance changes, mom and dad remain loved ones. The main thing is to support each other

– emphasize the program developers.

The program offers practical recommendations on how to make the family's first meeting after an injury warmer and safer. Psychologist Svitlana Roiz advises step by step to help children and adults adapt to changes, maintaining emotional connection and support.

"How are you?" is not only support during the war, but also a fundamental social initiative that is forming a culture of mental health in Ukraine today, without postponing it until "after victory."

