The national program "How are you?" helps Ukrainians maintain mental health during the war

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
01:36 PM • 18338 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 24442 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 23864 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 37932 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 74473 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 39892 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 43509 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38530 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30696 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54431 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russians need not territories, but the destruction of Ukraine as a nation and state - ZelenskyyNovember 10, 08:49 AM • 19672 views
In most regions, power outage schedules are in effect until the end of the day, consumption is high - UkrenergoNovember 10, 08:51 AM • 17718 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the RadaNovember 10, 09:27 AM • 35165 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 38713 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM • 39241 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 4670 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto01:36 PM • 18338 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv01:27 PM • 11429 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 24442 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 74473 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Kudryashov
Oksen Lisovyi
Michael Waltz
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Brazil
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhoto01:25 PM • 8430 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 39453 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 64978 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 112914 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 180717 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
SWIFT
Mikoyan MiG-29

The national program "How are you?" helps Ukrainians maintain mental health during the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

The all-Ukrainian mental health program "How are you?", initiated by First Lady Olena Zelenska.

The national program "How are you?" helps Ukrainians maintain mental health during the war

In times of war, Ukrainians need not only physical but also psychological support. The all-Ukrainian mental health program "How are you?", initiated by First Lady Olena Zelenska, aims to foster individual and collective resilience, which becomes the basis for the country's social transformation. UNN writes about this.

Details

When something difficult happens to loved ones, it is a test for the whole family. In a child, changes in dad's or mom's body can cause many feelings at once: sadness, shame, anger... But it is within our power to help them and the whole family, despite injuries and trials, to maintain integrity and closeness. To help them face changes and feel: even if their appearance changes, mom and dad remain loved ones. The main thing is to support each other 

– emphasize the program developers.

The program offers practical recommendations on how to make the family's first meeting after an injury warmer and safer. Psychologist Svitlana Roiz advises step by step to help children and adults adapt to changes, maintaining emotional connection and support.

"How are you?" is not only support during the war, but also a fundamental social initiative that is forming a culture of mental health in Ukraine today, without postponing it until "after victory."

part. New feature on the e-Veteran platform: appointment with specialists for accompanying war veterans

Stepan Haftko

Society
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska