Six leading British universities joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies: why it matters

Six leading universities in Great Britain have joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies. This was announced by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The accession took place within the framework of the Ukrainian Week in the United Kingdom "Discover Ukraine: Week of Knowledge and Culture". In London, representatives of the President of Ukraine's Foundation for the Support of Education, Science and Sports, in cooperation with the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies, held meetings, workshops, and exhibitions.

From now on, the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies includes Queen's University Belfast, Cardiff University, University of Cambridge, University of Portsmouth, Birkbeck, University of London, and Edge Hill University. These institutions will introduce new courses on Ukraine, implement exchange programs, and conduct joint research.

In an online address to the participants of Ukrainian Week, Olena Zelenska emphasized that Ukraine's constant presence in universities around the world is important. According to the First Lady, investments in education and culture are part of common European security.

"It is also about the ability to distinguish facts from fakes, to resist manipulation, to get rid of the Russian view of geopolitics that Russia has imposed on the whole world for years, and instead to develop one's own view, based on thorough knowledge. A person who possesses information, who knows how to think critically and analyze, is a free person. A country whose people are informed not from social networks, but from academic sources, is a country that will stand," said the President's wife.

In total, this year alone, 24 universities from all over the world have joined the coalition: from Canada and the USA to Norway, Austria, and Japan.

