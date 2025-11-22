At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the Holodomors

Today at 4:00 PM, the "Light a Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin, along with a nationwide moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Holodomors, reports UNN.

Details

Every year on the fourth Saturday of November, Ukraine remembers millions of people who died during the Holodomor of 1932–1933 and the mass artificial famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947.

At 4:00 PM, the country joins a moment of silence and the nationwide campaign "Light a Candle of Remembrance."

Kyiv lowers Ukraine's largest flag in memory of Holodomor victims

Additionally

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska honored the memory of the victims of the Holodomor of 1932–1933, as well as the victims of the mass artificial famines of 1921–1922 and 1946–1947.

In the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the Head of State and his wife participated in a prayer service in memory of the victims of the Holodomors in Ukraine.

After the prayer, Volodymyr and Olena Zelenski, representatives of the military-political leadership and clergy, walked to the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide.

The President and the First Lady laid compositions of wheat ears at the monument "Bitter Memory of Childhood."

"We all know how and why millions of our people died, starved to death, millions were not born. And we are once again defending ourselves from Russia, which has not changed and is once again bringing death. We must be united in our defense, just as we are united in preserving our national memory," Volodymyr and Olena Zelenski noted in a joint post.

The President and the First Lady called on Ukrainians today, at 4:00 PM, to light candles by their windows in memory of all children, women, and men who died from the Holodomor.