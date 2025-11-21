Kyiv lowers Ukraine's largest flag in memory of Holodomor victims

The largest flag of Ukraine in the capital was lowered to honor the memory of the Holodomor victims, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, the flag will be lowered throughout November 22 – as a sign of mourning and honoring the memory of millions of people killed by the totalitarian regime.

Additionally

Tomorrow at 4:00 PM, Kyiv will honor the victims of the Holodomor with a minute of silence and the lighting of candles – in the central squares of the city, near the monuments to the Holodomor victims, in churches, and in the Hall of Memory of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide.

