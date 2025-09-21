UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA

The Ukrainian delegation is already in New York, where the high-level segment of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly is starting. This year's events are taking place at a crucial moment for Ukraine and the world. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha on social networks.

Already in New York, where hundreds of high-level delegations from all continents are now flying. This year, the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly is taking place at a difficult and decisive time for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world. - he emphasized.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that it is time to make concrete decisions to support peace and security. This is especially relevant against the backdrop of Russia's escalation, provocations against Estonia, Poland, and Romania, as well as the destabilization of other regions.

Tomorrow, an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council will be held regarding the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighters - the first in 34 years, initiated by Estonia. Ukraine joins the discussion and coordinates its position with partners.

Also, the main events for Ukraine will be the speech of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the General Assembly, the summit of the International Crimean Platform, the meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine, and the coalition for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

All these measures reflect the acute problems that not only Ukraine but also the entire international community faces today. Violations of territorial integrity and international law, abduction of children and other atrocities, the aggressor's desire to continue the war and reject peaceful efforts. We will consolidate international support for strong decisions. International law must be a law, not a declaration. - Sybiha noted.

The President will also hold a series of important negotiations with the leaders of the US, EU, African, Asian, Middle Eastern, and Latin American countries to strengthen international support for Ukraine and pressure on Moscow.

Special attention is paid to the program of First Lady Olena Zelenska, in particular, the summit of first ladies and gentlemen, the development of education, and issues of returning children. In addition, at the ministerial level, events will be held to bring Russia to justice for war crimes and issues of Ukraine's energy security before winter.

Zelenskyy, in his evening address, also emphasized the extremely busy diplomatic week, which includes the UN General Assembly and the summit on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

According to him, almost two dozen meetings with leaders of various countries are planned, including with US President Donald Trump.