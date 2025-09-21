UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 14541 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 27063 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 41603 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 43841 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 53509 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 51969 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 76014 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 84150 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 62872 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 57989 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
Russian General Lapin dismissed from the army: what new position he receivedSeptember 21, 10:36 AM • 13536 views
Russia created a network of over 200 fake websites to attack the USSeptember 21, 10:55 AM • 4588 views
No activity along the border with Belarus - State Border Guard ServiceSeptember 21, 11:10 AM • 6712 views
Taliban rejected Trump's demand to return Bagram Air Base to US control - BloombergSeptember 21, 12:02 PM • 4382 views
Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine03:52 PM • 20217 views
Publications
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 41601 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 33079 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 76014 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 84150 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 89808 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 70520 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 89808 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 40654 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 40718 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 42410 views
Actual
MiG-31
TikTok
YouTube
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18

UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, which is taking place at a crucial moment for Ukraine and the world. President Zelenskyy's speech, the International Crimea Platform summit, and a Security Council meeting on Ukraine are scheduled.

UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA

The Ukrainian delegation is already in New York, where the high-level segment of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly is starting. This year's events are taking place at a crucial moment for Ukraine and the world. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha on social networks.

Already in New York, where hundreds of high-level delegations from all continents are now flying. This year, the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly is taking place at a difficult and decisive time for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world.

- he emphasized.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that it is time to make concrete decisions to support peace and security. This is especially relevant against the backdrop of Russia's escalation, provocations against Estonia, Poland, and Romania, as well as the destabilization of other regions.

Tomorrow, an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council will be held regarding the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighters - the first in 34 years, initiated by Estonia. Ukraine joins the discussion and coordinates its position with partners.

Also, the main events for Ukraine will be the speech of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the General Assembly, the summit of the International Crimean Platform, the meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine, and the coalition for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

All these measures reflect the acute problems that not only Ukraine but also the entire international community faces today. Violations of territorial integrity and international law, abduction of children and other atrocities, the aggressor's desire to continue the war and reject peaceful efforts. We will consolidate international support for strong decisions. International law must be a law, not a declaration.

- Sybiha noted.

The President will also hold a series of important negotiations with the leaders of the US, EU, African, Asian, Middle Eastern, and Latin American countries to strengthen international support for Ukraine and pressure on Moscow.

Special attention is paid to the program of First Lady Olena Zelenska, in particular, the summit of first ladies and gentlemen, the development of education, and issues of returning children. In addition, at the ministerial level, events will be held to bring Russia to justice for war crimes and issues of Ukraine's energy security before winter.

Recall

Zelenskyy, in his evening address, also emphasized the extremely busy diplomatic week, which includes the UN General Assembly and the summit on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

According to him, almost two dozen meetings with leaders of various countries are planned, including with US President Donald Trump.

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
United Nations General Assembly
United Nations Security Council
Donald Trump
European Union
Asia
New York City
Africa
Europe
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Estonia
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
Poland